The Andromeda Galaxy awaits gamers eager to step inside Star-Lord’s jet boots and start playing Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Made by Shadow of the Tomb Raider developer Eidos-Montréal and published by Square Enix, Guardians is a sweeping space opera of epic proportions — but when can you finally play it? How big is the file size across different platforms? Who is Groot? Here’s everything you need to know about the Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy launch.

When is the Guardians of the Galaxy release time?

Guardians of the Galaxy will be released on October 26, 2021, and the official unlock time will be 12 a.m. midnight in your local time zone. So if you want to play ASAP, get ready to boot it up on your platform of choice on Monday night at 11:59 p.m.

What are the Guardians of the Galaxy platforms?

The Guardians fighting some Nova Corps soldiers. Square Enix

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and streaming via GeForce NOW. But there’s also the Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Version over on Nintendo Switch. Essentially, you’ll be able to play it almost anywhere.

What is the Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy file size?

Without the Day One patch, Guardians requires around 41.243 GB to install on PS5. Over on Xbox Series X, it’s listed at 42.49 GB. File sizes on previous-gen consoles like Xbox One and PS4 should be comparable. The official Steam listing notes that you should have 80 GB of available space on your storage drive, which is a significant drop off from the previous size listed there of 150 GB. But we won’t know the actual file size just yet due to the fact that PC preload isn’t live yet.

Can you preload Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy?

Preordering grants access to a few cool cosmetics. Square Enix

On PlayStation platforms, preload will become available to anyone who preorders the game as of October 24, which means there’s a 48-hour window during which you can install the game before the full launch. Over on Xbox consoles, preload has been active since at least the morning of October 21, according to a tweet from the game’s official account.

Note that if you do preorder the game, you get access to exclusive in-game outfits for each Guardian:

Team-Lord (Star-Lord)

Black Vortex (Gamora)

Thanos Imperative (Drax)

The Stinger (Rocket)

Impaler (Groot)

What are the Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy PC requirements?

Here’s an in-depth look at PC specs. Square Enix

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows® 10 64 bit Build 1803

Windows® 10 64 bit Build 1803 Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 5 1400 / Intel® Core™ i5-4460

AMD Ryzen™ 5 1400 / Intel® Core™ i5-4460 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon™ RX 570

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon™ RX 570 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 80 GB available space

Recommended:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows® 10 64 bit Build 1803

Windows® 10 64 bit Build 1803 Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 5 1600 / Intel® Core™ i7-4790

AMD Ryzen™ 5 1600 / Intel® Core™ i7-4790 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1660 Super / AMD Radeon™ RX 590

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1660 Super / AMD Radeon™ RX 590 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 80 GB available space

Is Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy on Xbox Game Pass?

No, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is not coming to Xbox Game Pass — at least any time soon. The game’s publisher, Square Enix, does have a fairly good relationship with Microsoft, however. A number of Final Fantasy games remain on Game Pass, along with Outriders, which is another third-person action RPG published by Square Enix. Much like Back 4 Blood, however, Outriders is a cooperative online game that really benefits from a platform like Game Pass.

Guardians of the Galaxy, however, is an offline single-player adventure. So it makes more sense for Square Enix to charge full price for a lengthy period of time. It does feel like a good fit for Game Pass eventually, but don’t expect it until well into 2022, if at all.