Everything we know about GTA+ for GTA Online

Perhaps you thought the next-gen ports of GTA V and GTA Online would be the biggest news relating to the Grand Theft Auto series in March 2022. Well, think again! On March 25, Rockstar revealed GTA+ for GTA Online, a new membership program for next-gen console players.

Though the announcement’s already raised a few eyebrows among gamers on social media, it seems the people well and truly cannot get enough of GTA V, which has sold more than 160 million copies — even before the March 15 release of the next-gen ports. Here’s what we know about GTA+.

What’s the price of a GTA+ subscription?

The subscription will cost $5.99 each month. You must also have a copy of Grand Theft Auto V or Grand Theft Auto Online for either PS5 or Xbox Series S|X. You can cancel the subscription at any time, and there are no discounted options for a longer-term commitment.

Rockstar Games

When is the GTA+ launch date?

The GTA+ subscription service will be available on March 29 on the PlayStation and Microsoft storefronts.

What rewards come with a GTA+ subscription?

Every month, you’ll get GTA$500,000, special vehicle upgrades, member-only discounts, GTA$ and RP bonuses. According to Rockstar, regular GTA Online events will continue as normal for all players — the subscription just gets you more perks each month.

Here’s a breakdown of the benefits GTA+ Members will receive in the first month of Membership (March 29–April 27), via Rockstar Newswire:

GTA$500,000 delivered automatically to your Maze Bank Account.

delivered automatically to your Maze Bank Account. The Principe Deveste Eight — along with a complimentary Hao’s Special Works upgrade for it before it is made available to purchase by the general public — plus the HSW Orange Trip and HSW CMYK Glitch Liveries.

— along with a complimentary Hao’s Special Works upgrade for it before it is made available to purchase by the general public — plus the HSW Orange Trip and HSW CMYK Glitch Liveries. The Auto Shop located in La Mesa, introduces an assortment of gameplay updates from Los Santos Tuners . Current Auto Shop owners can relocate to La Mesa at no additional cost.

located in La Mesa, introduces an assortment of gameplay updates from . Current Auto Shop owners can relocate to La Mesa at no additional cost. Waived LS Car Meet Membership fees. Current LS Car Meet members with GTA+ will be reimbursed GTA$50,000 during this event period.

fees. Current LS Car Meet members with GTA+ will be reimbursed GTA$50,000 during this event period. Yacht owners can upgrade to the Aquarius Super Yacht at no additional cost.

at no additional cost. The Gussét Frog Tee and Broker Prolaps Basketball Top and Shorts automatically added to your wardrobe.

and and automatically added to your wardrobe. The Conveyor Livery for the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC, and TM-02 Khanjali.

for the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC, and TM-02 Khanjali. A selection of free paints and emblems for the Auto Shop.

3X GTA$ and RP on Hao’s Special Works Race Series .

. 2X Car Meet Rep on the Street Race Series.

What do people think of GTA+?

Early reactions to Rockstar’s announcement have been mostly negative, with many commentators seeing it as a cynical cash grab from the developer.

Others point out that plenty of popular games — such as Fortnite — work on a similar monetization model, offering season passes or battle passes for new content and rewards on a subscription basis.

GTA+ is the latest in a series of moves that seem to have rubbed Rockstar fans the wrong way. The recent PS5 release of GTA V currently has an abysmal average user score of 2.0 on Metacritic, with many reviews complaining that the new port lacks new features. Back in November 2021, outcry over the bug-riddled launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition prompted Rockstar to issue an apology, telling fans that “The updated versions of these classic games did not launch in a state that meets our own standards of quality.”