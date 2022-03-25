Gaming
Everything we know about GTA+ for GTA Online
Here we go again.
Perhaps you thought the next-gen ports of GTA V and GTA Online would be the biggest news relating to the Grand Theft Auto series in March 2022. Well, think again! On March 25, Rockstar revealed GTA+ for GTA Online, a new membership program for next-gen console players.
Though the announcement’s already raised a few eyebrows among gamers on social media, it seems the people well and truly cannot get enough of GTA V, which has sold more than 160 million copies — even before the March 15 release of the next-gen ports. Here’s what we know about GTA+.
What’s the price of a GTA+ subscription?
The subscription will cost $5.99 each month. You must also have a copy of Grand Theft Auto V or Grand Theft Auto Online for either PS5 or Xbox Series S|X. You can cancel the subscription at any time, and there are no discounted options for a longer-term commitment.
When is the GTA+ launch date?
The GTA+ subscription service will be available on March 29 on the PlayStation and Microsoft storefronts.
What rewards come with a GTA+ subscription?
Every month, you’ll get GTA$500,000, special vehicle upgrades, member-only discounts, GTA$ and RP bonuses. According to Rockstar, regular GTA Online events will continue as normal for all players — the subscription just gets you more perks each month.
Here’s a breakdown of the benefits GTA+ Members will receive in the first month of Membership (March 29–April 27), via Rockstar Newswire:
- GTA$500,000 delivered automatically to your Maze Bank Account.
- The Principe Deveste Eight — along with a complimentary Hao’s Special Works upgrade for it before it is made available to purchase by the general public — plus the HSW Orange Trip and HSW CMYK Glitch Liveries.
- The Auto Shop located in La Mesa, introduces an assortment of gameplay updates from Los Santos Tuners. Current Auto Shop owners can relocate to La Mesa at no additional cost.
- Waived LS Car Meet Membership fees. Current LS Car Meet members with GTA+ will be reimbursed GTA$50,000 during this event period.
- Yacht owners can upgrade to the Aquarius Super Yacht at no additional cost.
- The Gussét Frog Tee and Broker Prolaps Basketball Top and Shorts automatically added to your wardrobe.
- The Conveyor Livery for the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC, and TM-02 Khanjali.
- A selection of free paints and emblems for the Auto Shop.
- 3X GTA$ and RP on Hao’s Special Works Race Series.
- 2X Car Meet Rep on the Street Race Series.
What do people think of GTA+?
Early reactions to Rockstar’s announcement have been mostly negative, with many commentators seeing it as a cynical cash grab from the developer.
Others point out that plenty of popular games — such as Fortnite — work on a similar monetization model, offering season passes or battle passes for new content and rewards on a subscription basis.
GTA+ is the latest in a series of moves that seem to have rubbed Rockstar fans the wrong way. The recent PS5 release of GTA V currently has an abysmal average user score of 2.0 on Metacritic, with many reviews complaining that the new port lacks new features. Back in November 2021, outcry over the bug-riddled launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition prompted Rockstar to issue an apology, telling fans that “The updated versions of these classic games did not launch in a state that meets our own standards of quality.”