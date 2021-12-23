Everything you need to know about the 2021 GTA Online Christmas Update

GTA Online just released its big Festive Surprise update, offering players a slew of awesome login bonuses including a free, and unreleased, new car. Want to know more about the Gallivanter Baller ST? Curious about the other awesome holiday goodies you can redeem just for playing? We’ve got a full rundown of the seasonal news below.

How to throw a snowball in GTA Online

It’s finally snowing in GTA Online, and that means you can start a snowball fight with anyone you meet. All you have to do is press left on the D-pad when your character has an empty hand. Throw a snowball just like you would any other projectile in the game. Your character picks up snowballs in stacks of three and can carry as many as nine at once. And yes, it is possible to kill other players with a snowball if you hit them squarely in the head.

What are the Festive Surprise 2021 login rewards?

As has been true in most years, players can unlock a sweet collection of login rewards by playing the game at any point through December 29. These rewards include:

Players can unlock a slew of free rewards just for logging into GTA Online this week. Rockstar Games

Clownfish Mask

Red Festive Tee

Fireworks Launcher

20 Firework Rockets

Full Snacks

Full Armor

25 Sticky Bombs

25 Grenades

Five Proximity Mines

Gallivanter Baller ST (Festive Stripes Livery)

Santa's New Sled livery for Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio

Yogarishima & Fukaru Liveries for Banshee

Baseball Bat Tee

How to get a Gallivanter Baller ST

Available completely free from Legendary Motorsport, the Gallivanter Baller ST is a brand-new car that won’t be available for the general public until 2022 when it sells for $890,000. You’ll get the Festive Stripes Livery for unlocking it during the free period.

What other discounts are in the GTA Online Festive Surprise update?

The Gallivanter Baller ST is new and free for players to download. Rockstar Games

Discounts

50 percent off

Invade and Persuade Tank

Ramp Buggy

40 percent off

Comet S2

Tigon

Deveste Eight

Akula

Rocket Voltic

Cargobob

Cargobob Jetsam

Terrorbyte

Nightclubs and associated upgrades

25 percent off

Clothing for the Contract DLC

GTA$ Bonuses

2x GTA$ and RP

Stockpile: Two-four teams take to the skies to grab as much loot as they can and bring it back to base. Whoever has the biggest haul at the close of business wins, but don't forget: your rivals can always plunder your stash like the good honest swindlers they are.

In and Out: One team tries to get all the packages while the other team tries to stop them.

1.5x GTA$ and RP

VIP Contracts and Preps

Prize Rides