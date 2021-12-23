Happy Holidays
Everything you need to know about the 2021 GTA Online Christmas Update
Let it snow!
GTA Online just released its big Festive Surprise update, offering players a slew of awesome login bonuses including a free, and unreleased, new car. Want to know more about the Gallivanter Baller ST? Curious about the other awesome holiday goodies you can redeem just for playing? We’ve got a full rundown of the seasonal news below.
How to throw a snowball in GTA Online
It’s finally snowing in GTA Online, and that means you can start a snowball fight with anyone you meet. All you have to do is press left on the D-pad when your character has an empty hand. Throw a snowball just like you would any other projectile in the game. Your character picks up snowballs in stacks of three and can carry as many as nine at once. And yes, it is possible to kill other players with a snowball if you hit them squarely in the head.
What are the Festive Surprise 2021 login rewards?
As has been true in most years, players can unlock a sweet collection of login rewards by playing the game at any point through December 29. These rewards include:
- Clownfish Mask
- Red Festive Tee
- Fireworks Launcher
- 20 Firework Rockets
- Full Snacks
- Full Armor
- 25 Sticky Bombs
- 25 Grenades
- Five Proximity Mines
- Gallivanter Baller ST (Festive Stripes Livery)
- Santa's New Sled livery for Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio
- Yogarishima & Fukaru Liveries for Banshee
- Baseball Bat Tee
How to get a Gallivanter Baller ST
Available completely free from Legendary Motorsport, the Gallivanter Baller ST is a brand-new car that won’t be available for the general public until 2022 when it sells for $890,000. You’ll get the Festive Stripes Livery for unlocking it during the free period.
What other discounts are in the GTA Online Festive Surprise update?
Discounts
50 percent off
- Invade and Persuade Tank
- Ramp Buggy
40 percent off
- Comet S2
- Tigon
- Deveste Eight
- Akula
- Rocket Voltic
- Cargobob
- Cargobob Jetsam
- Terrorbyte
- Nightclubs and associated upgrades
25 percent off
- Clothing for the Contract DLC
GTA$ Bonuses
2x GTA$ and RP
- Stockpile: Two-four teams take to the skies to grab as much loot as they can and bring it back to base. Whoever has the biggest haul at the close of business wins, but don't forget: your rivals can always plunder your stash like the good honest swindlers they are.
- In and Out: One team tries to get all the packages while the other team tries to stop them.
1.5x GTA$ and RP
- VIP Contracts and Preps
Prize Rides
- Test Track: Pfister Comet S2 Annis ZR350, and Dinka Jester RR
- Podium: Declasse Mamba
- Prize Ride Vehicle: Vapid Clique
- Prize Ride Challenge: Place top four in eight Los Santos Car Meet races