How to take part in GTA Online's massive green vs. purple alien showdown

Grand Theft Auto Online provides a fun sandbox for players to do whatever they want in a chaotic world full of guns, cars, and full-body skintight alien suits. The latest emergent phenomenon to come out of the passionate community will culminate on May 15 with an all-out battle between the green aliens hellbent on creating violent chaos and the purple aliens looking to stop them.

For anyone who wants to take part — even newbies who score GTA V for free on Epic Games Store in time — this is what you need to know about the feud and how to be a part of it.

What you need to know about the Green vs. Purple feud

On April 15, a video of three players in green alien suits pulling up alongside another player on the pier and beating them to death was uploaded to the GTA Online subreddit. It went viral and kickstarted a feud between players dressed in green and purple alien suits. Players in green alien suits try to cause as much mayhem as possible, while players in purples suits try to stop them. The catch is that no guns can be used.

Since then, the mayhem and feud have spread to YouTube, TikTok, and other social media platforms. As IGN explained, it has taken over the game so much that the GTA Online subreddit community wants things to return to a sense of normalcy by holding one final Green vs. Purple alien showdown at the Los Santos airport on May 15 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

How can you participate?

Even if you haven't been part of the phenomenon thus far, you can still join the fun when the brawl happens on Friday. Obviously, you'll need a copy of Grand Theft Auto V, which is available on PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, and Xbox One. It's even being given away for free right now on the Epic Games Store, which is great timing for this event!

Next, you'll need to start GTA Online and choose which side you want to be on. The suits were free last week, but they now have to be purchased in-game. In the Arena War section of a clothing store, you can buy a version of the Martian Bodysuit. The green bodysuits cost $358,000, while the purple suits are a bit cheaper at $330,000. You can gain money by completing missions or objectives in GTA Online, though a $9.99 microtransaction for the Grand Theft Auto Online Bull Shark Cash Card will also give you enough money to buy a suit.

As mentioned earlier, you'll need some melee weapons rather than guns for this turf war, so be sure to have a bat ready to go. When the time comes, go to the Los Santos International airport with other players and you'll be able to start the brawl. The bright alien suits should be easy to spot.

The Inverse Analysis — This feud between purple and green aliens is one of the oddest to happen in a live service game in a long while, but charming nonetheless. Because it's about to come to a head, it may be worth jumping back into GTA Online just to see how this all plays out in real-time. This war has changed the GTA Online community, and one has to wonder if Rockstar will ever reference it with more new content or Easter eggs in the future.