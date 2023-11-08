GTA 6 Trailer Release Date Set for December — Do We Already Know the Exact Day?

It’s been ten years since the release of the last Grand Theft Auto game, and while GTA Online has helped fill that gap, it looks like Rockstar Games is finally ready to move onto the next stage. Through an announcement on X, the studio provided a rough idea of when we’ll finally see the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto, a game that’s had literally dozens of leaks and rumors over the past decade.

Here’s everything you need to know about Grand Theft Auto 6’s announcement, what could possibly be the next best-selling video game of all time.

When Will the Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer Release?

Over the last decade, GTA V has become one of the best-selling games of all time, with over 170 million copies sold. Rockstar Games

Rockstar’s announcement comes after a report by Bloomberg stated Grand Theft Auto 6 would be announced this week, with a trailer to follow in December. That’s now been confirmed, as the trailer will coincide with Rockstar’s 25th anniversary taking place during that month.

The announcement said the trailer will debut in “early December.” That means we don’t currently have an exact time outside of the first couple of weeks.

While it’s possible the trailer could show during The Game Awards on December 7, it’s also possible Rockstar could release it at any time. Grand Theft Auto certainly doesn’t need to be tied to an event for an announcement.

What Is the Grand Theft Auto 6 Release Window?

At the moment, Rockstar hasn’t announced any kind of release window or target for GTA 6. Rockstar Games

At the moment, we don’t have any confirmation of a release window for Grand Theft Auto 6, and there’s been countless rumors in that regard over the years. A July 2022 report from Bloomberg on working conditions at Rockstar had industry analysts expect a release by March 2024, while developers expected Summer 2024 at the earliest. Both of those timelines are looking a bit too soon at this point, if the very first reveal is happening in December 2023.

While it’s certainly possible GTA 6 could release in 2024, a 2025 window is looking more likely.

“Several devs expect the release window in 2025,” a well-known Rockstar leaker named Tez2 said in a post on GTAForums, earlier this week. “A spring release is what's expected. But Rockstar aimed for a Spring release for both GTAV & RDR2 in the past that was eventually delayed to a Fall release.”

Currently, it’s mostly speculation, and the trailer release in December could likely give us a better idea of when GTA 6 will release.

December is also when we get a whole slate of announcements from the Game Awards in Los Angeles, so it is possible that Rockstar Games goes this route, and bundles its trailer drop with the award show. It streams live on December 7, so we just might get the much-anticipated update then.

What Do We Know About Grand Theft Auto 6?

Multiple rumors suggest GTA 6 will take place in Vice City, the fictional version of Miami. Rockstar Games

Despite the fact that Rockstar hasn’t done any “official” reveals, we do potentially know quite a bit about the game due to a couple of leaks. The first alleged leak was in 2019 when a Redditor named JackOLantern1982 claimed GTA 6 was being called “Project Americas.” The original plan was apparently supposed to be for a sprawling game set across North and South America, but the scope was cut down to just focusing on Miami.

Then in September 2002, there was a massive leak of actual footage from an early build of GTA 6, exposing more than 90 videos. This leak seemingly confirmed the Miami “Vice City” setting, on top of a dual protagonist system inspired by Bonny & Clyde.

We also don’t technically know the platforms for GTA 6, but with the reveal imminent, it’s practically assured that the game will be on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The big unknown, however, is whether the game will also come to PS4 and Xbox One. Given that it’s the next hit in a well-established series, GTA 6 may have been in development for years, so it’s entirely possible we could see it on older platforms as well.

Those are the basics of what we know, but we’ve also compiled all of the substantial GTA 6 leaks and rumors into one place, for all of your car-jacking desires.