A new rumor connected to the song "Blac Loccs" by Young Dolph suggests that a Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer might be released as soon as March 2020, but is this latest rumor just another desperate dream cooked up by fans of Rockstar Games clamoring for a new GTA?

Over the weekend, a Reddit user Lissenhereyadonkey took to the fan-run GTA 6 subreddit to post an unverified rumor about the game's supposed upcoming trailer, claiming to have inside information indicating that a trailer might be released next month.

"A person I trust that is involved in clearing the licensing for music used in movie & sometimes video game trailers informed me this afternoon that her company had to get a rap song cleared called Black Locks by the rapper Young Dolph for Rockstar games," the post reads. "Only the instrumental is being used as far as I know. From her understanding company's only reach out to her for clearance less than a month before the release of the trailer to the public so I imagine we will finally get to see the new game??"

If true, this person is essentially saying that Rockstar Games has licensed the instrumental track on Young Dolph's "Black Loccs" track to be played during a trailer, but there's nothing specifically linking it to GTA 6 other than the author's assumption. Typically, this only happens several weeks before a trailer is scheduled to go live publicly.

Here's the full track, with instrumental and lyrics:

The Inverse Analysis

It is very unlikely that this leak actually applies to Grand Theft Auto 6, even if the game is already in production. Several redditors pointed out in the comments that nothing about this track definitively screams that a new game is being revealed. Though the track definitely fits the Grand Theft Auto series vibe better than any of Rockstar's other work, there's no reason to believe it will be used for a GTA 6 reveal. The far more likely explanation is that it'll play during a new Grand Theft Auto Online trailer.

New major content updates come to GTA Online every few months, so Rockstar is likely gearing up for that content's reveal and release. While it is very likely that has gotten permission to use "Blac Loccs," I wouldn't expect the track to be used in a GTA 6 trailer; instead, it is more likely to pop up in the next official trailer for new GTA Online content.

Red Dead Redemption 2 wasn't revealed until October 2016, over three years after the launch of Grand Theft Auto V. GTA V also continues to sell incredibly well. As such, we probably still have a year or two to go until Rockstar and Take-Two Interactive feel confident in showing off their next game unless Rockstar is seeing radical changes in its release schedule following Dan Houser's departure.

Whenever the inevitable new Grand Theft Auto is revealed, it will probably be in a time where next-gen consoles are in full swing and all teams at Rockstar have had more time to work on whatever their next project is.