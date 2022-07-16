GTA 6 leak debunks a popular rumor about Rockstar's sequel

The latest Grand Theft Auto 6 leak actually comes from a reliable source —Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier. He recently posted in the Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit with a take that debunks the latest alleged GTA 6 leak while indirectly revealing a key detail about the upcoming sequel.

Rockstar quietly announced the “next entry” in the series was in development at the end of a Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online press release in February 2022. Yet because official info about GTA 6 is so rare, the community soaks up leaks like a sponge. This isn’t Genshin Impact, where most of the leaks turn out to be real, yet fans are so thirsty for information that they’re willing to entertain anything that makes sense.

The three Grand Theft Auto 5 protagonists from left to right: Franklin, Michael, and Trevor. Rockstar Games

On July 7, a redditor shared what they claimed was detailed information about the “new GTA and GTA Online DLC” on the Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit. The original poster has since deleted the document they shared but not, but not before Schreier weighed in.

“That doc is fanfiction,” Schreier wrote. “GTA VI does not have three protagonists. That’s all I’ll say for now.”

Naturally, several other commenters chimed in asking Schreier for proof and receipts, seemingly oblivious to the fact that he’s very unlikely to jeopardize his confidential sources for the fleeting high of Reddit clout.

Schreier has an impressive track record of in-depth reporting inside Rockstar Games, including a blockbuster 2018 investigation into the studio’s “culture of crunch.” He later wrote another piece for Kotaku about the company’s improved work culture after Red Dead Redemption 2.

Basically, if any insider could actually know this stuff, it’s Schreier. His words don’t confirm the number of protagonists, but we do know the next installment of the series won’t follow the three-protagonist model of Grand Theft Auto 5, as has long been rumored.

Rockstar hasn’t confirmed much about Grand Theft Auto 6. We don’t even know what the game will be called yet. At this time, leakers expect a 2024 release date or later. Will Rockstar tip its hand and let eager fans know more by the end of the year? We’ll have to wait and see.