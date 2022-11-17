Sony Santa Monica’s fantasy epic God of War Ragnarok is here. Throughout the game, players will encounter a wide variety of dangerous monsters and gods from across Norse mythology. You’ll need every possible edge to beat these fearsome foes, and that means scouring the corners of the Nine Realms for collectibles — including Odin’s Ravens — and looking for useful upgrades. That’s where Nornir Chests come in.

Unlike other kinds of chests, Nornir Chests can’t be opened immediately. Instead, you’ll have to solve a small puzzle for every single chest, destroying (or lining up) the correct sequence of three runes in order to unlock the chest. Each chest contains a rare item that improves either your health or Rage meter.

We’ve pulled together a list of every Nornir Chest in God of War Ragnarok so you don’t miss out, organizing the list by Realm. This means you can scroll around and find the particular Realm or chest you need help with.

Warning: Mild location and companion spoilers ahead.

What do Nornir Chests unlock in God of War Ragnarok?

Idunn's Apples and Horns of Blood Mead

Every Nornir Chest includes one of two items: Idunn’s Apples and Horns of Blood Mead. The former is used to increase Kratos’ Health, while the latter increases his Rage meter. Every time Kratos’ Health or Rage are upgraded, it’ll take one additional count of the item in question to reach the next upgrade. So as an example, the first time you upgrade Kratos’ Health, it’ll take one of Idunn’s Apples. The second upgrade requires two, the third upgrade takes three, and so on.

In order to unlock a Nornir Chest, you’ll have to trigger the correct three runes that are displayed on the chest. This can mean destroying small figurines with said Runes, rotating pills with Runes into the correct order, and lighting flames above runes on braziers.

Alfheim

Alfheim has been expanded since players last explored in the previous game, and there are seven different Nornir chests to find as the war between the Light Elves and Dark Elves rages.

Alfheim Nornir Chest #1 Shortly after arriving in Alfheim, you can head left off a cliff in The Strond to find this chest. Use Kratos' Blades of Chaos to ignite all three rune flams to open the chest.

Alfheim Nornir Chest #2 In the Temple of Light, you'll come across this chest. You'll have to quickly hit all three Rune bells in a short amount of time, so try positioning yourself carefully and using the purple crystal to reflect your axe into the third bell.

Alfheim Nornir Chest #3 In the northeast of The Barrens, you can find an outpost with a chest. Two braziers are close to the bottom, while the third is on the top of the building.

Alfheim Nornir Chest #4 In the Barrens, as you progress along the side quest to free the Hafgufa, you'll find this chest. You need to get the gate open so you can quickly hit the top bell, then drop down so you can hit the other two from the same location.

Alfheim Nornir Chest #5 At the westernmost point of The Forbidden Sands, you'll find this Nornir Chest. Look around the surrounding rocks for the three Runic braziers, using Sigil magic to trigger the ones out of reach.

Alfheim Nornir Chest #6 In the Strond, as you follow the path leading to the Temple of Light, you can find this Nornir chest. You'll need to use Draupnir to embed a spear in all three small statuettes, then detonate them at once.

Alfheim Nornir Chest #7 The most well-hidden Nornir Chest in Alfheim is in The Forbidden Sands. At the Light Elf library in the east, smash the rocks at the base and follow the underground path. You'll need to bounce the axe to clear Dark Elf hive matter, then stack Sigil magic arrows to active the various braziers.

Midgard

Being careful when exploring the snow banks and ice of Midgard will help you to find more upgrades with four additional Nornir Chests.

Midgard Nornir Chest #1 Go northwest of the Dwarf shop on the frozen Lake of Nine, and then use the Blades to grapple up in order to light the braziers for this Nornir Chest.

Midgard Nornir Chest #2 In the underground area near the wreck of The Oarsmen, you can find this chest, where you'll have to ring all three bells.

Midgard Nornir Chest #3 Northeast of the Lake of Nine, there's another Nornir chest. To light the braziers, you'll have to stack Sigil arrows for spreading fire.

Midgard Nornir Chest #4 At The Lost Treasury, you'll be able to unlock a Nornir chest by lighting three braziers, one of which is hidden behind a metal wheel you can pull to the side.

Muspelheim

Once again Kratos will be braving the ash and lava flows of Muspelheim, and there are two Nornir Chests to find if you are careful and observant. One of these works as normal, while the second is a bit stranger.

Muspelheim Nornir Chest #1 This first chest in Muspelheim is found on the Burning Cliffs, and requires very careful use of stacking Sigil arrows to burn two of the braziers.

Muspelheim Nornir Chest #2 The second chest in Muspelheim is strange. Instead of lining up, burning, or destroying particular runes, you'll have to complete a number of challenges. This chest can be opened multiple times when you complete different combinations of challenges for new rewards, but you only need to open it once. This Nornir Chest is also different in that it does not grant the usual items but instead provides Muspelheim gear rewards.

Niflheim

While Niflheim is much more defined this time around, eschewing the randomized exploration of the deadly mists that many players didn’t like, it’s still one of the shorter areas in the game. There’s only one Nornir chest to find in this realm, and it can only be unlocked after the main path of the game’s story is completed.

Nifhleim Nornir Chest #1 This lone Nornir Chest is located in the Aesir Prison Wreckage. After using Draupnir to create poles to swing on both sides, use the chains on the different levels of the prison to lower and raise the poles, which will help you get around any sides that are blocked off.

Svartalfheim

The Dwarf homeland of Svartlalfheim has vast areas to explore with geyser-powered machinery, so it’s no wonder that you can find 10 Nornir chests in between killing monsters and rowing your boat.

Svartalfheim Nornir Chest #1 This chest is found just to the right of the main path when you first enter Svartalfheim. Two runes to be destroyed are easy to spot, with the third up a cliff that requires freezing a geyser.

Svartalfheim Nornir Chest #2 Another chest is on Radsvinn's Rig, where you'll have to light three braziers, including one behind an iron cage.

Svartalfheim Nornir Chest #3 After the mine cart crashes and you make your way through the Jarnsmida Mines, you'll find this chest and three braziers to ignite.

Svartalfheim Nornir Chest #4 At Alberich Island, you can ring three Rune bells to unlock this chest. One bell requires hitting a white board to make it visible, so you should hit that one first.

Svartalfheim Nornir Chest #5 Another chest is located on Dragon Beach, and you'll have to freeze geysers in order to see the locations of the different destroyable Rune statues.

Svartalfheim Nornir Chest #6 When you visit Svartalfheim again during the story as part of a quest to forge a new weapon, you'll end up undergroud. Ignite the three braziers at this spot to unlock a chest.

Svartalfheim Nornir Chest #7 Revisiting this area you passed through earlier, you can now use Draupnir to embed simultaneous spears in the three Rune figures and detonate them to open the chest.

Svartalfheim Nornir Chest #8 Return to the Svard Sands underground area with Draupnir, and you'll be able to access this Nornir chest, embedding spears into the three figures and destroying them all at once.

Svartalfheim Nornir Chest #9 This chest requires you to line up the runes by hitting the three pillars, and you'll need to freeze a geyser in order to see one of them.

Svartalfheim Nornir Chest #10 Go back to the Applecore with Draupnir, and you'll be able to detonate the three figurines locking this Nornir chest.

Vanaheim

With 11 Nornir Chests scattered through the jungles and dense overgrowth, you’ll be upgrading Kratos a fair bit while you’re in Vanaheim.

Vanaheim Nornir Chest #1 The first Nornir Chest you'll find in Vanaheim is located at the northern tip of The Southern Wilds. You'll have to burn away brambles to access one of the Runes.

Vanaheim Nornir Chest #2 A Nornir Chest in The Abandoned Village can be accessed the first time you visit the realm. You'll need to swing the lit brazier and apply physics to ignite a couple of the Runes.

Vanaheim Nornir Chest #3 The chest in the Cliffside Ruins is more spread out than most, with one Rune requiring you to cross over and stand near the Dwarf shop, while another requires climbing a high vantage point in order to be able to see it.

Vanaheim Nornir Chest #4 This chest in The Veiled Passage is unusually straightforward, with all three Rune bells on the same wall.

Vanaheim Nornir Chest #5 There's a Nornir Chest at Goddess Falls, and it'll require you to stack Sigil arrows in order to ignite the three braziers.

Vanaheim Nornir Chest #6 Going through the Eastern Barri Woods will let you find this chest and the three pillars with Runes to line up.

Vanaheim Nornir Chest #7 After you get to the Crater, head to the northern point on the eastern side of The Plains. After burning away some bramble, you can ring the three Rune bells.

Vanaheim Nornir Chest #8 Down in The Jungle, once you have the water restored, you can row your boat to this spot and hit the three Rune pillars to unlock a Nornir Chest.

Vanaheim Nornir Chest #9 In The Sinkholes, there's a Nornir Chest that requires stacking Sigil arrows to trigger ignition in the three braziers.

Vanaheim Nornir Chest #10 In The Sinkholes, right next to the arena where you can fight a flying dragon, you'll find this chest. You'll have to use Draupnir on the three figurines.

Vanaheim Nornir Chest #11 This secluded northwest area in The Plains is filled with Seidr enemies, and also has the final Nornir chest. It's locked by three statues you can smash.