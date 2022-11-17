Gaming
How to find and unlock all 35 Nornir Chests in God of War Ragnarok
Stronger than ever.
Sony Santa Monica’s fantasy epic God of War Ragnarok is here. Throughout the game, players will encounter a wide variety of dangerous monsters and gods from across Norse mythology. You’ll need every possible edge to beat these fearsome foes, and that means scouring the corners of the Nine Realms for collectibles — including Odin’s Ravens — and looking for useful upgrades. That’s where Nornir Chests come in.
Unlike other kinds of chests, Nornir Chests can’t be opened immediately. Instead, you’ll have to solve a small puzzle for every single chest, destroying (or lining up) the correct sequence of three runes in order to unlock the chest. Each chest contains a rare item that improves either your health or Rage meter.
We’ve pulled together a list of every Nornir Chest in God of War Ragnarok so you don’t miss out, organizing the list by Realm. This means you can scroll around and find the particular Realm or chest you need help with.
Warning: Mild location and companion spoilers ahead.
What do Nornir Chests unlock in God of War Ragnarok?
Every Nornir Chest includes one of two items: Idunn’s Apples and Horns of Blood Mead. The former is used to increase Kratos’ Health, while the latter increases his Rage meter. Every time Kratos’ Health or Rage are upgraded, it’ll take one additional count of the item in question to reach the next upgrade. So as an example, the first time you upgrade Kratos’ Health, it’ll take one of Idunn’s Apples. The second upgrade requires two, the third upgrade takes three, and so on.
In order to unlock a Nornir Chest, you’ll have to trigger the correct three runes that are displayed on the chest. This can mean destroying small figurines with said Runes, rotating pills with Runes into the correct order, and lighting flames above runes on braziers.
Alfheim
Alfheim has been expanded since players last explored in the previous game, and there are seven different Nornir chests to find as the war between the Light Elves and Dark Elves rages.
Alfheim Nornir Chest #2
In the Temple of Light, you’ll come across this chest. You’ll have to quickly hit all three Rune bells in a short amount of time, so try positioning yourself carefully and using the purple crystal to reflect your axe into the third bell.
Alfheim Nornir Chest #4
In the Barrens, as you progress along the side quest to free the Hafgufa, you’ll find this chest. You need to get the gate open so you can quickly hit the top bell, then drop down so you can hit the other two from the same location.
Alfheim Nornir Chest #5
At the westernmost point of The Forbidden Sands, you’ll find this Nornir Chest. Look around the surrounding rocks for the three Runic braziers, using Sigil magic to trigger the ones out of reach.
Alfheim Nornir Chest #6
In the Strond, as you follow the path leading to the Temple of Light, you can find this Nornir chest. You’ll need to use Draupnir to embed a spear in all three small statuettes, then detonate them at once.
Alfheim Nornir Chest #7
The most well-hidden Nornir Chest in Alfheim is in The Forbidden Sands. At the Light Elf library in the east, smash the rocks at the base and follow the underground path. You’ll need to bounce the axe to clear Dark Elf hive matter, then stack Sigil magic arrows to active the various braziers.
Midgard
Being careful when exploring the snow banks and ice of Midgard will help you to find more upgrades with four additional Nornir Chests.
Muspelheim
Once again Kratos will be braving the ash and lava flows of Muspelheim, and there are two Nornir Chests to find if you are careful and observant. One of these works as normal, while the second is a bit stranger.
Muspelheim Nornir Chest #2
The second chest in Muspelheim is strange. Instead of lining up, burning, or destroying particular runes, you’ll have to complete a number of challenges. This chest can be opened multiple times when you complete different combinations of challenges for new rewards, but you only need to open it once. This Nornir Chest is also different in that it does not grant the usual items but instead provides Muspelheim gear rewards.
Niflheim
While Niflheim is much more defined this time around, eschewing the randomized exploration of the deadly mists that many players didn’t like, it’s still one of the shorter areas in the game. There’s only one Nornir chest to find in this realm, and it can only be unlocked after the main path of the game’s story is completed.
Nifhleim Nornir Chest #1
This lone Nornir Chest is located in the Aesir Prison Wreckage. After using Draupnir to create poles to swing on both sides, use the chains on the different levels of the prison to lower and raise the poles, which will help you get around any sides that are blocked off.
Svartalfheim
The Dwarf homeland of Svartlalfheim has vast areas to explore with geyser-powered machinery, so it’s no wonder that you can find 10 Nornir chests in between killing monsters and rowing your boat.
Vanaheim
With 11 Nornir Chests scattered through the jungles and dense overgrowth, you’ll be upgrading Kratos a fair bit while you’re in Vanaheim.
Vanaheim Nornir Chest #3
The chest in the Cliffside Ruins is more spread out than most, with one Rune requiring you to cross over and stand near the Dwarf shop, while another requires climbing a high vantage point in order to be able to see it.
God of War Ragnarok is out now for PS4 and PS5.