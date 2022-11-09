Here's every voice actor in the God of War Ragnarok cast

The sequel to 2018’s God of War brings a story with an even larger scope, adding a wealth of new characters from Norse mythology into the mix. God of War Ragnarok’s massive cast of characters is played by some seriously talented actors, from the gravelly tones of Kratos to the cheeky sarcasm of Mimir.

If you thought any of the voices in God of War Ragnarok sounded familiar, there’s a good reason for that. The game features quite a few notable actors in terms of both returning and new characters. With that in mind, we’ll dive into the talented actors behind the main cast of Ragnarok.

Christopher Judge as Kratos Kratos is just as gruff as ever. Sony Christopher Judge debuted as Kratos in 2018’s God of War, and he reprises the role once again, adding even more deep, gravelly emotion to the prolific character. Judge’s most well-known role before God of War was as Teal’C in the Stargate series.

Robert Craighead as Brok The abrasive dwarf Brok returns once again, and you might recognize Robert Craighead as Sergeant Clarke from the popular sitcom New Girl.

Adam J. Harrington as Sindri Sindri returns alongside his brother Brok, with a much larger role this time around. Adam J. Harrington is best known for his roles as Congressman Murray in Parks and Recreation and Greg Alberts in The Little Things.

Sunny Suljic as Atreus Atreus has grown up a bit in Ragnarok. Sony Kratos doesn’t get the spotlight to himself, as Sunny Suljic reprises his role as the god’s son Atreus. Outside of God of War, Suljic has notably played Tarby in The House With a Clock in its Walls and Stevie in Mid90s.

Danielle Bisutti as Freya Another vital returning character, Freya now has a major grudge against Kratos and Atreus. Interestingly, Danielle Bisutti had another role in a big game of 2022, playing Elsa in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Ryan Hurst as Thor Kratos finally faces the mighty Thor. Sony The mighty Thor finally comes face-to-face with Kratos. Although Ragnarok is Ryan Hurst’s first video game, he’s had some prominent roles in TV series in recent years, including Beta in The Walking Dead and Chick Hogan in Bates Motel.

Alastair Duncan as Mimir Mimir is, of course, the smarmy talking head companion of Kratos and Atreus, and one of the main sources of comic relief. Alastair Duncan has done some pretty prominent voices in video games over the years, including Celebrimbor in Shadow of Mordor and Steven Armstrong in Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance.

Richard Schiff as Odin You can’t have a game about Norse gods with the fearsome Odin, and Richard Shiff easily gives one of the best performances of the game. Shiff’s most notable roles include playing Mark Swarr in Se7en and Emil Hamilton in Man of Steel.

Brett Dalton as Freyr Freyr is an important figure in mythology, as Freya’s brother and Baldur’s uncle. He’s played by Brett Dalton, who you will likely recognize as Michael in the horror game Until Dawn or as Grant Ward in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

SungWon Cho as Ratatoskr Ratatoskr is one of the more unique inhabitants of the realms. Sony Rataroskr is an adorable messenger of the realms, who runs up and down the world tree to deliver his messages. Interestingly, he’s voiced by popular YouTuber and voice actor SungWon Cho, who also recently played Holst in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

Chris Browning as Surtr Surtr is the ruler of Muspelheim and the Fire Giants, and in Norse mythology, he’s the second being to ever be born. Chris Browning has also done some other video game roles in recent years, including Paul in Call of Duty: WWII.

Scott Porter as Heimdall Heimdall is the God of Foresight and a vital character in Norse mythology, on top of being a deadly enemy for Kratos. If you’re a fan of the 2008 cult hit film Speed Racer, you might recognize Scott Porter as Rex Racer, otherwise, you might also know him as Carol Corbett from Lucifer.

Laya DeLeon Hayes as Angrboda Angrboda is a fascinating new character, especially in here relationship to Atreus. Sony Angrboda is one of the more interesting new characters in Ragnarok as one of Loki’s closest friends. Laya DeLeon Hayes does a lot of voice work in animation, most prominently as Doc McStuffins in the show of the same name.

Mina Sundwall as Thrud Thrud is a new character and the daughter of Thor and Sif. You might know Mina Sundwall from her role as Lita in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Deborah Ann Woll as Laufey Laufey, simply known as Faye, is Atreus mother and Kratos’ late wife. Fans finally get a better glimpse of the character and she’s portrayed by Deborah Ann Woll, who’s best known as Karen Page from Daredevil.

Ben Prendergast as Tyr Tyr is an interesting parallel to Kratos as Norse mythology’s God of War. Sony Tyr is an important and unlikely ally for Kratos in Ragnarok, an interesting twist since he’s the Norse God of War. Ben Prendergast has done a few roles in gaming, playing Fuse in Apex Legends and Lanselot Hamilton in the upcoming Tactics Ogre: Reborn.

God of War Ragnarok is currently available for PS4 and PS5.