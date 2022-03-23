Here's exactly when you can play Ghostwire: Tokyo

Ghostwire: Tokyo is the latest game from Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami and Tango Gameworks, the studio behind The Evil Within. After a mass disappearance, you explore the abandoned streets of Tokyo, fighting paranormal forces along the way. While Ghostwire: Tokyo isn’t necessarily a horror game, it definitely takes inspiration from the studio’s past experience in the survival genre, Of course, the biggest question on any player’s mind is when they can get their hands on the game, so here’s the release time, file size, and more for Ghostwire: Tokyo.

When is the Ghostwire: Tokyo release time?

Ghostwire: Tokyo will be released on March 25, 2022. If you’re playing the game on PlayStation 5, you’ll be able to start playing at midnight at your local time zone. The PC version has a staggered release, with full details tweeted out by the game’s official account. The game will launch at the same time on March 24 on Steam and the Epic Game Store at 9 p.m. Pacific or midnight Eastern.

You can start playing GhostWire Tokyo on March 22 with early access if you purchase the Deluxe Edition on PS5 for $79.99. Unfortunately, the PC version of the game doesn’t have any kind of early access incentive.

PS5 users can play GhostWire Tokyo starting at 12 a.m. on March 25. Tango Gameworks

What’s in the Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition?

The main appeal of the Deluxe Edition is early access, but it comes with a few others bonuses as well. You’ll get the Streetwear Outfit Pack, which provides four different costumes for the main character. You also get the Shinobi Outfit and the Kunai Weapon, which can be used in combat.

What is the Ghostwire: Tokyo file size?

Ghostwire: Tokyo’s file size is surprisingly small compared to other recent releases, clocking in at roughly 20 GB on both PS5 and PC. This is excluding any kind of day one patch Tango Gameworks releases, so that file size could increase.

Is there a Ghostwire: Tokyo pre-load?

Ghostwire: Tokyo does have a pre-load option for both the PS5 and PC versions. Deluxe Edition owners on PS5 can preload starting on March 20, while normal edition owners will be able to pre-load starting on March 23. Steam and Epic Game Store users can start pre-loading on either March 22 or 23, depending on their location. To pre-load the game on PC simply head to your library on the respective platform and select install. Quick directions for pre-loading on PS5 are below

Open PlayStation library

Select the “Purchased” games tab and find Ghostwire: Tokyo

Once preload is available a “Download” button will appear on the game’s icon

Select download and leave your PS5 on while the game downloads

What are the Ghostwire: Tokyo pre-order bonuses?

Two exclusive outfits gained by pre-ordering. Sony

There are a few different pre-order bonuses available for Ghostwire: Tokyo, specifically to players on PS5. PlayStation Plus users can get 10 percent off the full price by pre-ordering, and they’ll also get the Hannya outfit as well as the Premium Biker Outfit Pack. PC users that pre-order will only receive the Hannya outfit. Best Buy also has an extra bonus of a Steel Bookcase, for anyone that pre-orders the physical edition there.