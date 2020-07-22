Where to find the black and white dye merchants in Ghost of Tsushima

After Jin Sakai and his samurai brethren failed to repel the Mongolian invasion in Ghost of Tsushima, it falls upon Jin to rally a rebellion to liberate the Japanese island. He begins his quest with highly unflattering attire, but it doesn't take long before you can acquire new armor and add some visual flair to your clothing by speaking to some dye merchants found throughout the game.

Here's how you can find the elusive white and black dye merchants to add some flair to your outfit(s).

Who are the Black and white dye merchants in Ghost of Tsushima?

In Ghost of Tsushima, you can purchase new dyes for your armor from any merchant found throughout Tsushima, allowing you to give your gear more color. Dyes are purchased using flowers, which can be found growing all over the island or you can use the guiding wind to do so.

Regular dye merchants set up shop in nearly every in-game community like a small town or survivors camp. These merchants usually sell the same inventory. The monochromatic merchants with black and white dyes are different. Each one can only be found in a single location and they only sell dyes based on their specialty color. This is the only way to dye your clothing black or white. If you visit both, it'll also earn you a trophy called Monochromatic Masters.

Where do you find the white dye merchant in Ghost of Tsushima?

You can find the white dye merchant shacked up in Tsushima's first region, Izuhara. They'll be located at the peak of the mountain within Wanderer's Pass. There will be a bunch of white banners by their home. You can also fast-travel there if you've already completed the Kashine Bamboo Strike, which is located right by the merchant.

Sony / Sucker Punch

The white dye merchant will have six goodies ripe for your purchasing. Each one is a primarily white dye, as the merchant's title implies. Here's his inventory:

Nine-Tailed Fox dye for your Long Bow (5 Flowers) Graceful Pathfinder for your Traveller's Attire (10 Flowers) Moonlight Slayer for your Ronin Attire (10 Flowers) Pure Reckoning for your Kensei Armor (10 Flowers) Island Bulwark for your Gosaku Armor (10 Flowers) Pure Intent Headband (a real live headband)

Where do you find the black dye merchant in Ghost of Tsushima?

You can find the arguably more popular black dye merchant's abode in the second region, Toyotama. Unlike the white dye merchant, the black dye merchant lives in a cave under a large rock formation. There will be numerous black banners by the merchant's home, making it near impossible to miss. You can find it Northwest of the Yarikawa Stronghold and slightly east of Kawamata Village.

Sony / Sucker Punch

The black dye merchant is pedaling seven goodies ripe for your purchasing. Each one is a primarily black dye, as the merchant's title implies. Here's his inventory.

Piercing Shadows dye for your Half Bow (5 Flowers) Hunter At Dusk dye for your Tadayori's Armor (10 Flowers) Journey Into Night dye for your Traveller's Attire (10 Flowers) Lord of Night dye for your Sakai Clan Armor (10 Flowers) Unwavering Mountain dye for your Gosaku's Armor (10 Flowers) Shadow of Justice dye for your Ghost Armor (10 Flowers) Dark Promise dye for your Kensei Armor (10 Flowers)

Is there a third dye merchant in Ghost of Tsushima?

With one dye merchant in Izuhara and another in Toyotama, it stands to reason a third monochromatic master would have a shop in the final region, Kamiagata. Unfortunately, there's no new master to be found in Ghost of Tsushima's final act.

However, there is a side-quest tale at Sago Mill, detailing that the town was once known for their blue dyes before being afflicted by a string of deaths.

If you'd like to further spruce up your wardrobe, try obtaining the Kensei Armor.