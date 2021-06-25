Genshin Impact has gotten some more boom thanks to the fireworks expert, Yoimiya. She’s a five-star Pyro bow user that entered the game with the Inazuma region.

You can finally start playing as the character right now. If you want to increase Yoimiya’s Ascension and Talent Levels, you’ll need to collect these essential items for the character

Here are 7 essential items to farm for Yoimiya.

What are Yoimiya's upgrade items in Genshin Impact?

All the Yoimiya Upgrade Materials. u/Deviltakoyaki / miHoYo

To ascend Yoimiya and unlock her level caps, you need the following:

Agnidus Agate

Smoldering Pearls

Naku Weeds

Scroll-themed items

Upgrading Yoimiya’s talents requires these items:

Scroll-themed items

"Transcience" talent scrolls

Crowns of Insight

Dragon Lord's Crown

Here’s how you can collect everything.

Where can you farm Agnidus Agate in Genshin Impact?

Yoimiya is a Pyro character, therefore she needs numerous Agnidus Agate for Ascensions. You can farm these items by defeating the Pyro Regisvine or Primo Geovishap in Liyue. With Inazuma’s release, you’ll also be able to farm the item by defeating the new boss, Pyro Hypostasis. Agnidus Agate can be purchased in small sums from souvenir shops in Liyue and Mondstadt. You can also gain it as a drop from the weekly Wolf of the North boss fight.

Yoimiya requires one sliver, nine fragments, nine chunks, and six gemstones. If have any overflow, all Agnidus Agate can be crafted into higher levels using a Crafting Bench.

Where can you farm Smoldering Pearl in Genshin Impact?

You can get Smoldering Pearls by defeating the Pyro Hypostasis found north of the Kujou Encampment in Inazuma. You’ll obtain 1-3 Smoldering Pearls for every victory.

Where can you farm Naku Weed in Genshin Impact?

Obtaining Naku Weed is easy peasy in Genshin Impact. All you need to do is survey the area around the Mikage Furnace in Inazuma. You’ll be able to obtain a bunch of them in a short time period.

Where can you farm Scrolls in Genshin Impact?

Yoimiya requires Divining Scrolls, Sealed Scrolls, and Forbidden Curse Scrolls for both increasing talent level and ascending her level cap.

All three items are found by killing Samachurls, the stout wizardly variants of Hilichurls that can deal elemental damage. Divining Scrolls are dropped by any slain Samachurl; Sealed Scrolls are dropped by Samachurls at level 40 or higher; Forbidden Curse Scrolls are dropped by Samachurls that are level 60 and higher.

There's no singular location in Teyvat that you can attend for all your Samachurl murdering needs. However, you can pinpoint a nearby Samachurl using your Adventure's Handbook, by selecting the creature as a tracking target. This provides an easy in-game farming route.

They can come in every elemental variant and all of them will drop the same scrolls, so make sure to defeat them when you can.

Where can you farm “Transcience” talent scrolls in Genshin Impact?

You're going to need many "Transcience" series scrolls to max out Yoimiya’s talents.

This series consists of Teachings of "Transcience," Guide to "Transcience," and Philosophies of "Transcience." All three can be obtained as drops from the Violet Court domain located on Kannazuka island in Inazuma. You first need to be Adventure Rank 27 to access the domain. Once it’s available, you need to visit the domain on Monday or Thursday, or Sunday to secure the drops.

For specific numbers, Raiden requires nine Teachings of "Transcience," 63 Guide to "Transcience," and 114 Philosophies of "Transcience."

Where can you farm the Crown of Insight in Genshin Impact?

A Crown of Insight is required to max out every single late-level talent in Genshin Impact. Of course, that includes Yoimiya. Alas, you cannot farm the Crown of Insight at a controlled pace. It's primarily acquired through events at a rate of around one Crown per event.

If you can’t wait for another event, you can also nab a Crown of Insight by upgrading the Frostbearing Tree in Dragonspine to level 11 or by increasing the level of your Sacred Sakura’s Favor in Inazuma. The Sacred Sakura currently unlocks Crowns of Insight at levels 5, 15, and 25.

Where can you farm Dragon Lord’s Crown in Genshin Impact?

You can farm this by defeating Azhdaha, a weekly boss that joined Genshin Impact in version 1.5.

This quest only becomes available after completing Act 2 of Zhongli’s story quest. After that, you’ll be to find the Azhdaha by the Dragon-Queller tree in his very own trounce domain.