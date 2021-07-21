The Genshin Impact version 2.0 update has rejuvenated and expanded the game dramatically. Between the brand new Inazuma region and the slew of new characters, it’s like Genshin Impact has been reborn. Ayaka, a new five-star Cryo swordswoman, has been anticipated since her appearance in the Genshin Impact closed beta test held in 2019.

Even if you can obtain Ayaka, you can’t improve her without collecting the proper materials. Sakura Bloom is one such necessary material. Ayaka requires it to increase her level cap. Additionally, you can use Sakura Bloom in certain recipes like Sakura Tempura.

Here are four locations to find the flora.

How to harvest Sakura Bloom in Genshin Impact

If you don’t know, this is how Sakura Blooms look. They're puffy and purple.

In-game Sakura Blooms. miHoYo

If you want to harvest a Sakura Bloom, all you need to do is strike one with any Electro attack. That’ll allow you to collect it. Otherwise, you’ll be stuck staring at a purple mist. Who wants that?

Genshin Impact Sakura Bloom locations

You can use this map to find every Sakura Bloom location currently available in Genshin Impact.

All Sakura Bloom locations on Narukami island. miHoYo

Sakura Bloom can be found throughout Narukami island. Of course, you don’t have the time to wander Narukami island directionless. There are a few vital locations you need to visit for a quick Sakura Bloom collection.

Sakura Bloom location 1: Grand Narukami Shrine

Sakura Bloom locations in Grand Narukami Shrine miHoYo

The first place to obtain a bounty of Sakura Blooms is at the Grand Narukami Shrine. It’s quite a trek to reach it, but you’ll find at least seven Sakura Blooms on your trip up. There will be more waiting for you at the Grand Narukami Shrine itself.

Sakura Bloom location 2: Grand Narukami Shrine Depths

A look at Grand Narukami Shrine Depths after completing the World Quest. miHoYo

After the Narukami Shrine is depleted of Sakura Blooms, the second-best place to collect the flower is directly below the shrine. Leap through a small crevice below Grand Narukami Shrine to arrive at Grand Narukami Shrine Depths.

You’ll be able to find five Sakura Blooms here. All of them will be pretty tightly packed together, so it’s a quick trip.

Note: you will need to complete the Sakura Cleansing Ritual World Quest to access this area.

Sakura Bloom location 3: Araumi

Araumi Sakura Bloom locations in Genshin Impact. miHoYo

In the northern section of Narukami island, you’ll find Araumi. It’s a teeny set of ruins with a large sakura tree. By exploring the area, you should be able to obtain seven Sakura Blooms without much trouble.

Sakura Bloom location 4: Kamisato Estate

Sakura Bloom locations in the Kamisato Estate. miHoYo

Many Sakura Bloom seekers want the plant to enhance Ayaka. So, fittingly, the area around Ayaka’s abode is one of the best places to farm Sakura Bloom.

You’ll be able to obtain two Sakura Blooms on the actual Kamisato property. An additional nine Sakura Blooms are located in the immediately surrounding area. There’s a teleportation waypoint there as well, facilitating a quick trip to the area before you complete other Genshin Impact chores.