It’s time to savor some of the final bits of lore from the Sumeru region. We’ll finally get a second story arc for Nahida, Teyvat’s youngest Archon, and get to challenge two new bosses. The next update will also usher in long-awaited characters like Liyue’s most popular pharmacist, Baizhu, and the softhearted but broke Sumeru architect, Kaveh. Let’s also not forget the upcoming academic festival, which promises a crossover between some of Sumeru’s most entertaining characters.

It’s another lore-packed update you won’t want to miss. Here’s exactly when you can play Genshin Impact 3.6.

When is the Genshin Impact version 3.6 release time?

Genshin Impact 3.6 launches on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. According to the official maintenance preview, the servers should shut down around 6 p.m. Eastern. Maintenance will last about give hours, but it sometimes finishes earlier than that. Check between 10 and 11 p.m. for the earliest time.

What are the Genshin Impact version 3.6 maintenance rewards?

Any player at Adventure Rank 5 or higher will receive 300 Primogems for their patience, which divides into about 60 Primogems per hour of maintenance. Players will receive the same amount if maintenance finishes early. The Primogems should be waiting in your in-game mail after you download the last of the Genshin Impact 3.6 files and boot up the launcher.

Can you pre-load the Genshin Impact version 3.6 update?

You sure can. Pre-loading Genshin Impact Version 3.6 means that you can dive into the latest content sooner on launch day. You still need to download the last of the files after maintenance ends, but the download time will be significantly quicker than it would be if you hadn’t pre-loaded Version 3.6.

Here’s how to download Genshin Impact 3.6 on your platform of choice.

The Genshin Impact official website offers options for downloading the game on Windows, iOS, Android, and PlayStation. HoYoverse

Preload on PC

You can pre-load Genshin Impact 3.6 straight from the launcher on PC. A cloud icon labeled “Game Pre-Installation” should appear next to the Launch button when the pre-installation package is available. Click the icon to start the pre-installation process. It should alert you when the process finishes.

If you don’t have the launcher downloaded for whatever reason, you can redownload the latest version from the Genshin Impact official website. Just select the Windows option on the home page, as if you’re downloading the game all over again. It will download the latest launcher.

Click the cloud icon in the bottom left corner to pre-load Genshin Impact 3.6 on mobile. HoYoverse

Preload on mobile

HoYoverse offers two ways to pre-load Genshin Impact 3.6 on mobile. You can either:

Boot up the game and click the cloud icon in the lower lefthand corner. That way, you don’t need to enter the game to pre-install Genshin Impact 3.6.

Open the settings menu from the gear icon on your Paimon dashboard. Then, go to the options tab and look for the Pre-Install Resource Package section. Click the prompt to “Pre-Install Now.”

Click the Paimon icon in the upper left corner, then the gear. Go to Other to see the Pre-Install option. HoYoverse

Preload on PS4 and PS5

Many longtime Genshin Impact console players know the drill. HoYoverse has yet to implement a Genshin Impact PlayStation pre-installation function, so you will need to manually update Genshin Impact after the 3.6 update goes live between 10 and 11 p.m. Eastern.

Here’s how to install the Genshin Impact 3.6 update on PlayStation:

Scroll over the Genshin Impact icon in your PlayStation library.

Press the Options button on your controller over the icon.

button on your controller over the icon. Select the Search for Update option. It should allow you to install Genshin Impact 3.6 if it’s available.

Keep checking for the update if it doesn’t appear right away.