Everything We Know About Baizhu in Genshin Impact

Baizhu might be something of a mad scientist. He doesn’t play a major role in any of the Genshin Impact Archon Quests so far, but he does pop up in enough of the character stories to be worth questioning. He’s known as one of the most knowledgeable medical experts in Liyue, enough that Keqing, Xinyan, and even Xiao bring him up in their dialogues. He’s also known for his search for “eternal life” and his snake partner wrapped around his neck, Changsheng. His interest in immortality is part of why Qiqi suspects their relationship has to do with his “own personal pursuits.”

His dubious intentions and character design are just some of the reasons fans are interested in his debut. Here’s everything we know about Baizhu, Liyue’s mysterious local pharmacist.

When Is Baizhu’s Release Date?

Baizhu will likely arrive around April 12, 2023, the estimated launch date for Genshin Impact 3.6 based on the six-week update schedule. HoYoverse has yet to confirm this date.

What Are Baizhu’s Abilities?

Baizhu is a Dendro catalyst with a focus on healing, which makes sense based on his occupation. His healing abilities increase with his Max HP, so that should be the main stat to focus on with his weapons and artifacts. Note that his Burst stays active, even when he’s off-field.

Most of the following information comes from Baizhu’s leaked kit and constellations (via Mero). Some of the numbers changed during the beta, so those have been updated from the original source. This information can also be found in Genshin Impact databases like Honey Impact.

Elemental Skill: Universal Diagnosis

Baizhu controls a Gossamer Sprite that cruises and attacks nearby opponents, dealing Dendro DMG. After it performs 3 attacks or if there are no opponents nearby, the Sprite will return, healing all nearby party members based on Baizhu's Max HP.

Elemental Burst: Holistic Revivification

Baizhu enters the Pulsing Clarity state, creating a Seamless Shield that absorbs Dendro DMG with 250 percent effectiveness. While in this state, Baizhu will generate a new Seamless Shield every 2.5 seconds.

The Seamless Shield will heal your own active character based on Baizhu's Max HP and attack opponents by unleashing Spiritveins, dealing Dendro DMG under the following circumstances:

When a character is under the protection of a Seamless Shield and a new Seamless Shield is generated.

When the Seamless Shield's effects expire, or when it is shattered.

At this time of writing, beta testers found that Baizhu doesn’t apply Dendro on cast. His Burst only applies Dendro DMG every 2.5 seconds during the circumstances listed above, which can only be done after its already activated. Fans worry that this means he won’t be effective at applying Dendro to enemies.

Passive Abilities

Most of Baizhu’s passives increase healing or damage from Dendro reactions, which further increase the utility of his Burst. It’s unclear what “harvestable items” will heal active characters with Baizhu’s Herbal Nourishment ability. Perhaps that will be explained in the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream or in drip marketing closer to the update.

Herbal Nourishment

When Baizhu is in the party, interacting with certain harvestable items will heal your current active character for 2.5 percent of Baizhu's Max HP.

Five Fortunes Forever

Baizhu gains different effects according to the current HP of your current active character:

When their HP is less than 50 percent, Baizhu gains 20 percent Healing Bonus.

When their HP is equal to or more than 50 percent, Baizhu gains 25 percent Dendro DMG Bonus.

All Things Are of the Earth

Characters who are healed by Seamless Shields will gain the Year of Verdant Favor effect: Each 1,000 Max HP that Baizhu possesses that does not exceed 50,000 will increase the Burning, Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon reaction DMG dealt by these characters by 2 percent, while the Aggravate and Spread reaction DMG dealt by these characters will be increased by 0.8 percent. This effect lasts 6 seconds.

What are Baizhu’s constellations?

Level 1: Attentive Observation — Universal Diagnosis (Skill) gains 1 additional charge.

— gains 1 additional charge. Level 2: Incisive Discernment — When your own active character hits a nearby opponent with their attacks, Baizhu will unleash a Gossamer Sprite: Splice . Gossamer Sprite: Splice will initiate 1 attack before returning, dealing 250 percent of Baizhu's ATK as Dendro DMG and healing for 20 percent of Universal Diagnosis (Skill)'s Gossamer Sprite's normal healing. DMG dealt this way is considered Elemental Skill DMG. This effect can be triggered once every 5 seconds.

— When your own active character hits a nearby opponent with their attacks, Baizhu will unleash a . Gossamer Sprite: Splice will initiate 1 attack before returning, dealing 250 percent of Baizhu's ATK as Dendro DMG and healing for 20 percent of Gossamer Sprite's normal healing. DMG dealt this way is considered Elemental Skill DMG. This effect can be triggered once every 5 seconds. Level 3: All Aspects Stabilized — Increases the level of Holistic Revivification (Burst) by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

— Increases the level of by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Level 4: Ancient Art of Perception — For 15 seconds after Holistic Revivification (Burst) is used, Baizhu will increase all nearby party members' Elemental Mastery by 80.

— For 15 seconds after is used, Baizhu will increase all nearby party members' Elemental Mastery by 80. Level 5: The Hidden Ebb and Flow — Increases the level of Universal Diagnosis (Skill) by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

— Increases the level of by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Level 6: Elimination of Malicious Qi — Increases the DMG dealt by Holistic Revivification (Burst)’s Spiritveins by 8 percent of Baizhu's Max HP. Additionally, when Gossamer Sprite or Gossamer Sprite: Splice hit opponents, there is a 100 percent chance of generating one of Holistic Revivification (Burst)'s Seamless Shields. This effect can only be triggered once by a Gossamer Sprite or Gossamer Sprite: Splice.

What Is Baizhu’s Backstory?

HoYoverse hasn’t revealed the exact details of Baizhu’s past. However, players do learn a decent amount of information about him from character stories, NPC dialogues, and other sources. He owns Bubu Pharmacy, a shop located in Liyue Harbor, and is known for his bitter but effective medicines.

Baizhu first appears in the Genshin Impact storyline during the Traveler’s visit to Liyue. The Traveler, Paimon, and Zhongli visit Bubu Pharmacy to inquire about Everlasting Incense. Qiqi, who is manning the counter in Baizhu’s stead, asks for “Cocogoat milk” instead of “coconut milk.” Once the team returns to Bubu Pharmacy empty-handed, Baizhu appears to let them know that the pharmacy does have Everlasting Incense, but it would cost them a hefty price of 3,000,000 Mora. Childe strikes up a business deal involving coconut milk and only gets a 10,000 Mora discount before agreeing to pay.

So Baizhu has an easygoing attitude with a bit of a mischievous side. There’s more than meets the eye, though.