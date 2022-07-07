Xiao and 5 more Genshin Impact characters with outrageously tragic backstories

Bennett is one of the most cheerful characters in the game. However, his bad luck has given him trouble in the past. He was rescued from a desolate wasteland as a baby and brought to the Adventurer’s Guild. It’s why he calls everyone there “Dad.” Thankfully, all of these Dads seem to genuinely care for the boy.

Unfortunately, he has no friends. They’re all scared of his bad luck and blame him for the misfortunes that happen after meeting with him. This is why Benny’s Adventure Team has only one member, though Bennett refuses to dissolve the team in hopes of their return.

Bennett also has weirdly accepted the possibility of death. To him, a "good death comes at the end of a life given to the pursuit of treasure and the secrets of the world.” And so he continues adventuring. Once, he was actually on the verge of death but survived thanks to the Vision that sealed his wound.

Well, maybe it’s more of an honorable mention since Bennett isn’t actually that sad despite his past.

"Well, since everyone's by my side, I guess I'm not that unlucky after all," reads one of his character stories.