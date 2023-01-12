game guides
Everything you need to know about Paimon’s Starlight Expedition in Genshin Impact
Play the track.
Genshin Impact never gets tired of trivia. HoYoverse challenges players with how well they know character theme songs ahead of the Genshin Impact 3.4 update with a short web event. In the Paimon’s Starlight Expedition web event, the Traveler has to match 17 characters to whatever theme song Paimon “hums” based on a short snippet from their character trailer and visual cues from a cute little picture book. Even better, the participants have the chance to win Primogems.
If the Traveler guesses wrong, then Paimon will give more hints that should help them hone in on the right answer. The first clue is a quote from the character. The clue after that is a quotation that blatantly drops the name of the character, so it becomes obvious at that point.
Or you can just look up the answers in a guide. Here’s everything you need to know about the Paimon’s Starlight Expedition event, including the answers to the quiz.
Paimon’s Starlight Expedition start and end date
Paimon’s Starlight Expedition only lasts for a week. These are the start and end dates for the event:
- Start: January 11, 2023
- End: January 18, 2023
Paimon’s Starlight Expedition doesn’t change, so you can start it any time during the week and not worry about time-sensitive information. We advise starting earlier to have a better chance of winning Primogems, though.
Paimon’s Starlight Expedition rewards
Paimon’s Starlight Expedition offers 40 Primogems to the first 3 million players that guess five characters correctly on the quiz. There are 17 questions in the quiz, but you only need to answer five to claim the reward. At this time of writing, you’re still able to win Primogems, presumably because the number of players who have participated hasn’t reached 3 million yet.
Participants receive a redemption code that they can claim using the Genshin Impact code redeem page. Just claim the Primogems before January 25, 2023 from your in-game mail.
Paimon’s Starlight Expedition tips and tricks
There are a few tricks to guessing the characters for Paimon’s Starlight Expedition quiz, even without listening to the track.
Each page of Paimon’s Starlight Expedition features a blob of color surrounded by stickers. The blob of color represents the character’s element. It’s purple for Electro characters, pale blue for Cryo characters, and so on. So that already narrows down the pool of guesses to only characters of a specific element. The stickers give clues about the specific character, like a small pink fox with sakura petals surrounding it for Yae Miko.
Paimon’s Starlight Expedition quiz answers
Paimon starts off each question with a short snippet of the character’s theme song, which should be featured in the character’s demo trailer. There aren’t any repeat answers, so the characters get easier to guess as the quiz goes on.
These are the answers for each of the 17 characters in order with their theme songs and quotes, which are given as hints if you incorrectly guess the character for the question.
Arataki Itto
- Theme Song
- Feel the power, baby! Wanna see me smash a boulder?
Shenhe
- Theme Song
- Good morning. The dew is very sweet today, would you like some?
Kamisato Ayato
- Theme Song
- Trusting another person isn’t easy, especially for someone of high status.
Yelan
- Theme Song
- I think you may need my help, and I just so happen to be interested in some information you have.
Nilou
- Theme Song
- Sometimes, you can convey more with dance than words. If you don’t know what to say, then just dance.
Nahida
- Theme Song
- In my dreams, there can be anything — anything except people coming and going.
Gorou
- Theme Song
- Keep your weapon at the ready. You never know what’s around the corner...
Yun Jin
- Theme Song
- How gently do the clouds and flowers sway, as dancing winds meander through the vales.
Yae Miko
- Theme Song
- If this rain keeps up, my fur will be dripping wet...
Kuki Shinobu
- Theme Song
- Keep your weapon at the ready. You never know what’s around the corner...
Tighnari
- Theme Song
- I studied botany in the Amurta Darshan.
Collei
- Theme Song
- According to today’s forest patrol route map... we need to head here first, then make our way over to there... Hmm... There’s a loooot of writing...
Candace
- Theme Song
- In the desert, a strong gale like this will create a sandstorm, so it’s always a good idea to stay alert.
Shikanoin Heizou
- Theme Song
- There’s something in the air... something that tells me a new case is brewing.
Dori
- Theme Song
- I love Mora, and Mora loves me! I make Mora and it makes me happy! Lalala...
Cyno
- Theme Song
- I do try to lighten the mood sometimes, but... I’m not the best judge of other people’s sense of humor.
Layla
There’s no quotation for Layla because it’s impossible to get her wrong on the last question. She’s the only one left as an answer at that point.