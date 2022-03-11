Here’s every Genshin Impact Of Drink A-Dreaming recipe we know so far

Connecting with others is a big part of being a bartender, or so Genshin Impact’s Luka says. In the game’s latest event, he recruits the Traveler for a Bartender Academy Week, where they fulfill drink orders for Angel’s Share visitors. There are 21 drink recipes to discover, which might take some time to collect. However, Travelers who unlock all 21 receive a namecard for their effort. So it’s time to start mixing.

Warning: You won’t be able to unlock recipes outside of “Tavern Tales” at this point in the event! If you want to experiment, you’ll have to purposefully (or accidentally) get an order wrong. For example, if Lisa orders a Love Poem but you give her a Golden Eden, you will unlock the recipe. There’s no penalty for getting the order wrong, so feel free to experiment to your heart’s content.

Some drinks aren’t possible to make yet, probably because they use one of the locked toppings. It should be possible before long, however. Here’s the list of drink recipes for the Genshin Impact Of Drink A-Dreaming event. We’ll update it with more as the event unlocks the different parts.

Coffee Recipes

Kaeya’s got that devious smirk on his face.

Atheneum - 3 Coffee

Moonlit Alley - 1 Coffee, 1 Milk, 1 Cocoa Paste

Golden Eden - 2 Coffee, 1 Milk

Night of Swirling Stars - 1 Coffee, 2 Milk

Caramel Pinecone - 1 Coffee, 1 Milk, 1 Caramel

??? - To be unlocked

Notable customers

Jean will ask for a medium coffee. She doesn’t use the specific name, but it’s a medium-sized Atheneum. After all, it’s a drink without anything but coffee in it.

Tea Recipes

Zhongli savors his tea. Sniff before sipping.

Scholar’s Afternoon - 2 Tea, 1 Milk

Love Poem - 1 Tea, 1 Milk, 1 Caramel

Brightcrown - 1 Tea, 2 Milk

Laughter and Cheer - 1 Tea, 1 Milk, 1 Cocoa Paste

Misty Garden - 3 Tea

Boreal Watch - To be unlocked

Tart Brilliance - To be unlocked

Notable customers

Lisa wants an extra sweet Love Poem. Tea and milk don’t add any sweetness, but caramel does. Add one extra caramel to complete her request.

Zhongli prefers his tea strong. Simply add an extra tea foundation to Misty Garden to complete the request.

Juice Recipes

Even Diluc enjoys a drink every now and then.

Gray Valley Sunset - 3 Juice

Sweet Cider Lake - 1 Juice, 2 Milk

Snow-Covered Kiss - 2 Juice, 1 Milk

Dawning Dew - To be unlocked

Barbatos’ Boon - To be unlocked

??? - To be unlocked

Mixed Drink Recipes

Many drinks stick to one foundation and differentiate between each other using toppings. However, “Blend” drinks can freely mix foundations without sticking to just one.