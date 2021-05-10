How to get all 6 Noelle Hangout Event Act 2 endings in Genshin Impact

It’s your friend’s big day. Genshin Impact is a game about friendship . You can hang out and bond with your pals. In the first act of Noelle’s Hangout Event, you did more than bond, you helped train her to apply for a Knight of Favonius. Now, she’s gone and done the thing, but there’s a big test coming up before Noelle can be approved as a knight.

For the Noelle Hangout Event Act 2, you’ll need to help her prepare for the test. There are six possible endings for this encounter. you’ll need to replay it multiple times to unlock them all.

Here’s exactly how you can acquire every Noelle Act 2 Hangout Event ending.

How to unlock the Genshin Impact Noelle Act 2 Hangout Event

If you want to play Act II of Noelle’s Hangout Event, you’ll have to put in some work to unlock it. You’ll need to do is reach Adventure Rank 26 and complete the Archon Quest titled “Chapter I: Act III - A New Star Approaches”

You’ll then be able to find the first act of Noelle’s Hangout event on your quest page. Complete Act 1 by unlocking all six available endings. (Please check out our step-by-step guide if you need assistance completing Noelle’s first Hangout Event.)

Once you’ve unlocked all six endings in Act 1 of Noelle’s Hangout Event, you’ll be eligible to begin Act 2.

How to unlock Genshin Impact Hangout Event alternate endings

Like with most games, unlocking alternate endings requires active choices on your end to obtain the ideal conclusion. Endings in Genshin Impact Hangout Events are determined by dialogue choices made throughout the hang sesh.

If you want to unlock a new ending, make sure to follow the very specific dialogue choices. Your choices will prompt characters to do different things.

It should also be noted that many endings share scenes, so it might be prudent to replay a Hangout Event starting from a specific choice. You can do this by highlighting a choice on your in-game Hangout Event flowchart. This will allow you to avoid seeing the same scenes.

How to get Ending 1: “The Maid-Knight's Tale”

Noelle Ending 1 miHoYo

In this ending, Noelle traveled across nations, landing in a Liyue-based tavern. Her exceptional talent for drinking cements her as a legend.

To get this ending, here’s what you need to say:

During Studious Maid say:

"Pushing yourself too hard will only make things worse." "A change of scenery might do you good."

During Journey to Liyue say:

"Well, you do look good today." "Some foods here can be eaten without chopsticks. Want to have a look?" "You never know, the exam may test your ability to work with partners from Liyue." "Let's head to Third-Round Knockout, then keep exploring."

How to get Ending 2: “Rest Amidst the Rocks”

In this ending, Noelle understands that no matter the nation where she resides, she’ll always be a knight that protects people.

Note: During this quest, you’ll need to gift a character a Chaos Device. Those can be found by defeating Ruin Guards across Teyvat. Refer to your handbook to find Ruin Guard locations in-game.

To get this ending, here’s what you need to say:

During Studious Maid say:

"Pushing yourself too hard will only make things worse." "A change of scenery might do you good."

During Journey to Liyue say:

"Well, you do look good today." "Some foods here can be eaten without chopsticks. Want to have a look?" "You never know, the exam may test your ability to work with partners from Liyue." "The harbor. We may learn something from the Milletith."

How to get Ending 3: “Perfect Score”

Noelle Ending 3. miHoYo

In this ending, Noelle gets a perfect score on the Adventurer’s Guild Entrance exam. She’s a certified genius.

Note: Make sure to have a Steak on hand before starting. This is crucial for passing the second exam.

To get this ending, here’s what you need to say:

During Studious Maid say:

"Don't hide from it. Confront the stress of the exam directly." "You could take some more exams to get used to the atmosphere"

During Adventurers' Entrance Exam say:

“Windwheel Aster" "Roald" "Mare Jivari" "Steak"

How to get Ending 4: “Points Deducted”

Noelle Ending 4. miHoYo

During this ending, Noelle is freaking out about the exam. She makes a huge error during the Adventure’s Guild exam, causing her to get a less-than-perfect score.

To get this ending, here’s what you need to say:

During Studious Maid say:

"Don't hide from it. Confront the stress of the exam directly." "You could take some more exams to get used to the atmosphere"

During Adventurers' Entrance Exam say:

“Windwheel Aster" "Roald" Mare Jivari" "Emergency Food" or "Mondstadt Grilled Fish"

How to get Ending 5: “Work Made for a Maid”

Noelle ending 5 miHoYo

In this ending, Noelle needs to escort somebody out of a bar after some trouble brews.

To get this ending, here’s what you need to say:

During Studious Maid say:

"Don't hide from it. Confront the stress of the exam directly." "You could try to imagine yourself passing the exam."

During Outrider 101 say:

"You could become a Cavalry Captain like Kaeya."

How to get Ending 6: “The One and Only Noelle”

Noelle ending 6. miHoYo

In this ending, Noelle realizes what makes her so special amongst the knights. One day, she’ll become a spectacular addition to the Knights of Favonius.

Note: At one point during Substitute Acting Grand Master Noelle you’ll need to locate a missing monocle. The game doesn’t say this, but speak to Glory, the blind girl in Mondstadt sitting on a bench about the main plaza. She’ll give you directions for where to go.

To get this ending, here’s what you need to say:

During Studious Maid say:

"Don't hide from it. Confront the stress of the exam directly." "You could try to imagine yourself passing the exam."

During Outrider 101 say: