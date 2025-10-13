The next major update for Genshin Impact is on the way, and in addition to the next part of the story and a fresh batch of characters to spend your hard-earned Primogems on, it’s also bringing a whole new mode to the gacha RPG. At the end of October, Genshin Impact introduces Miliastra Wonderland, a new realm where players can create their own avatar for the first time. More than that, it acts as a hub where players can make their own minigames and share them, adding an element of the extremely popular Roblox to HoYoverse’s game.

Coming to Genshin Impact on October 22, Miliastra Wonderland is one of the biggest features ever added to the RPG. Like the Serenitea Pot, which transports players to a separate realm where they can build their own home and farm, Miliastra Wonderland is a space that sits apart from the rest of the world of Teyvat. Getting access to the new content in the Luna II update won’t take much time, as players only need to complete the first prologue quest chain to unlock it, meaning anyone who’s returning from a break should be able to jump in right away.

Genshin Impact’s next update adds a portal for user-generated content.

Once in Miliastra Wonderland, you’ll be able to create your own Manekin, a controllable character you can customize with all sorts of clothing. The Manekin will be your character while playing content created in Miliastra Wonderland, but you can also explore the main realm of Teyvat as your new avatar.

The main point of Miliastra Wonderland isn’t designing your avatar, but building entirely new games within Genshin Impact. A suite of creation tools let you create all kind of custom games, with HoYoverse suggesting they could range “from management sims and party games to PvP battles and adventure challenges.” The developer says that hundreds of stages will be available when Miliastra Wonderland launches, with more coming later as players create and share them. Making a popular game in the new mode will earn players rewards as others check them out.

Like most parts of Genshin Impact, unlocking access to more of Miliastra Wonderland will require players to log on and complete in-game activities frequently. HoYoverse says it will offer templates for new games and outfits as well as other resources used in Miliastra Wonderland as login rewards.

Miliastra Wonderland lets Genshin Impact players create their own characters for the first time. HoYoverse

There’s plenty about Miliastra Wonderland that looks interesting, but the new mode also raises a lot of questions — most prominently, how much will players be expected to shell out for this? While Genshin Impact will hand out some Miliastra Wonderland cosmetics for free, other rewards are locked behind a battle pass, as well as a new gacha banner system.

The new creation system is clearly modeled after Roblox, which raises its own issues. Roblox has come under fire for not reportedly offering anywhere near adequate protections for its predominantly young audience. Genshin Impact is likely dodging these concerns by simply not including as many social features. However, the reliance on players to create their own stages for Miliastra Wonderland, could blur the line between developer and player. The game’s fans may work to keep one another hooked with their own creations — without any real compensation.

Genshin Impact’s Luna II update launches on October 22.