Kuki Shinobu build makes her an electrifying sub DPS in Genshin Impact

In Genshin Impact, Kuki Shinobu has about as many talents as a Swiss army knife. She left her station as a shrine maiden to study a number of subjects (including law in Liyue) before becoming a member of the Arataki Gang. Likewise, her kit reflects an emphasis on versatility. The Genshin Impact community talks about Shinobu as an “Electro healer,” but it’s much more than a descriptor of her element. She really does excel in applying Electro and healing her party while doing it.

Shinobu can work as her own DPS, but we’ll be focusing on her utility as a Sub DPS and Support character in this guide. Here’s what you should consider when building Kuki Shinobu.

The best build for Kuki Shinobu should maximize her Electro DMG and healing. She heals your characters and consistently applies Electro, which makes her ideal for teams that emphasize elemental reactions like Taser comps. Her passive, Heart’s Repose, also makes Elemental Mastery an asset in either her weapons or artifacts. These are just two example builds.

The best Kuki Shinobu build in Genshin Impact

Weapon : Freedom-Sworn

: Freedom-Sworn Artifact : (4) Tenacity of the Millelith - When an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, the ATK of all nearby party members is increased by 20 percent and their Shield Strength is increased by 30 percent for 3s. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5s. This effect can still be triggered even when the character who is using this artifact set is not on the field.

Remember the point about Elemental Mastery? Freedom-Sworn features Elemental Mastery as its main stat and boosts Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack DMG with an additional 20% ATK buff. So, assuming your Shinobu is raised to at least the 4th Ascension Phase, Freedom-Sworn will trigger devastating Elemental Reactions, heal teammates, and buff their attack to the fullest. Primordial Jade Cutter isn’t a bad option either because of the 20% HP boost it offers.

The two-piece Tenacity of Millelith is a must for the 20% HP boost. On top of that, a four-piece will buff your party’s attack stat so that your teammates can deal more damage.

Genshin Impact Kuki Shinobu F2P Build

Weapon : Iron Sting - Dealing Elemental DMG increases all DMG by 6% for 6s. Max 2 stacks. Can only occur once every 1s.

: Iron Sting - Dealing Elemental DMG increases all DMG by 6% for 6s. Max 2 stacks. Can only occur once every 1s. Artifact : (4) Tenacity of the Millelith

Iron Sting is a four-star sword that features Elemental Mastery as its main stat. It would make a good substitute for Freedom-Sworn based on that alone. Plus, it’s craftable, which means even someone who’s never pulled a 4-star sword in their life can get it.

Best weapons for Kuki Shinobu

A Favonius Sword is just one of Shinobu’s equipment options. HoYoverse

Freedom-Sworn (5-Star) - When the character wielding this weapon triggers Elemental Reactions, they gain a Sigil of Rebellion. When you possess 2 Sigils of Rebellion, all of them will be consumed and all nearby party members will obtain "Millennial Movement: Song of Resistance" for 12s. "Millennial Movement: Song of Resistance" increases Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack DMG by 16% and increases ATK by 20%.

Primordial Jade Cutter (5-Star) - HP increased by 20%. Additionally, provides an ATK Bonus based on 1.2% of the wielder's Max HP.

Iron Sting (Craftable 4-Star) - Dealing Elemental DMG increases all DMG by 6% for 6s. Max 2 stacks. Can only occur once every 1s.

Favonius Sword (4-Star) - CRIT hits have a 60% chance to generate a small amount of Elemental Particles, which will regenerate 6 Energy for the character. Can only occur once every 12s.

Best artifacts for Kuki Shinobu

Shinobu with a full Tenacity of Millelith set in the trial run. HoYoverse

Kuki Shinobu is compatible with multiple artifact sets. However, Tenacity of Millelith best increases the utility of her Elemental Skill and Burst. Just two artifacts from the Tenacity of Millelith set increases her HP by 20%, which adds up with artifact stats.

A 4-piece Tenacity of Millelith set is more optional. It buffs teammates’ attack rather than focusing on Shinobu’s utility as a healer. If you would rather increase her healing capabilities, you can opt to complement the 2-piece Millelith set with Maiden’s Beloved or Ocean-Hued Clam .

Best artifact substats for Kuki Shinobu

Every Kuki Shinobu build will benefit from HP%, Elemental Mastery, and Energy Recharge. Those are the three main substats to focus on, considering they all enable her Elemental Skill and Burst by increasing HP or the damage from Elemental Reactions from her skills.

Best team for Kuki Shinobu

Shinobu can consistently apply Electro with her Elemental Skill and trigger elemental reactions. In taser comps, she enables Hydro DPS characters like Childe and Ayato. She can even work with Eula if you’re taking advantage of Superconduct. On such teams, Rosaria and Kaeya would best complement her with their Cryo DMG-dealing bursts. Then, to add the cherry on top, you can round out the teams with an Anemo character that boosts Elemental Reaction damage like Kazuha or Sucrose.

Genshin Impact characters like Kuki Shinobu

Her Electro Sub DPS competition includes Fischl, Beidou, Raiden Shogun, and Yae Miko. Shinobu, Beidou, and Raiden have skills that allow them to apply Electro DMG even off the field, so you can just pop the skill and switch back to your main DPS. Also, the skill follows you around, unlike Fischl and Miko’s skills that only apply Electro in certain radiuses.

It’s hard to compare to Raiden Shogun, who is one of the game’s most powerful characters. Shinobu and Beidou would seem comparable, except that Beidou’s burst is the one applying the Electro damage instead of her skill. It takes longer to charge up. Meanwhile, if you want the extra range support, Fischl would be best.

As for healing, none of the other Electro Sub DPS options can heal like Shinobu. Her Elemental Skill reminds me of Barbara, who can also just pop her skill and continuously heal the active character as they run about the field. However, Barbara is often criticized for not having much utility beyond her healing. Also, she’s already a no-go if you specifically want an Electro healer.