Where to find Fecund Blessings in Genshin Impact for Of Ballad and Brews

It’s Weinlesefest, a fall-time festival not unlike Oktoberfest in Genshin Impact. This festival, which happens to coincide with the Genshin Impact anniversary, stars the Traveler taking on festival chores and helping Razor find out the truth about his parents. Fecund Blessings is just one of the many mini-games designed to pad players’ pockets out with Mora and resources in time for the gacha RPG’s birthday bash. However, not all of us have the time to complete the scavenger hunt on our own. Some people are having trouble tracking down every chest for the scavenger hunt mini-game, which is what this guide is for.

Here’s how to find every Fecund Blessings chest during the Genshin Impact Of Ballads and Brews event.

Where to find every Fecund Blessings chest

The Fecund Blessings scavenger hunt is split into three different days. This is the current map of all locations revealed so far. We’ll be sure to update again with the third day of findings.

Day 1: When the Wind Blows

Note 1: Back of Weinlesefest stage

Character: Barbara

Clue: Happy Weinlesefest! I've placed the gift near the stage at the Wine Market. I hope that this gift will make the day of the person who finds it.

Barb gave us an easy one. The first Fecund Blessings chest is located at the Weinlesefest venue in the green-carpeted stage area.

Note 2: Next to the lake in Springvale

Character: Old Finch

Clue: I have left my honest well-wishes beside the spring fairy.

Old Finch is always muttering on about spring fairies, so it makes sense that he’d hide his chest near the small spring at the center of Springvale. It’s not right in the middle of the spring but on a ledge beside the water.

Note 3: Wagon behind Springvale House

Character: Jotun

Clue: The gift is near the house at the southernmost tip of Springvale.

Jotun, one of Draft’s hunting buddies, hid his chest at the back of Springvale right before the Springvale Lake waypoint. It should be waiting in the back of a wooden wagon.

Note 4: Behind Cat’s Tail

Character: Viktor

Clue: I placed my gift behind a shop in Mondstadt City. The cats here are quite cute, and the cocktail made by that angry bartender is pretty good — not a match for our Snezhnayan Fire-Water, but still!

Who knew our Fatui friend Viktor was a cat lover? Teleport into the center of Mondstadt and head toward the same area as the Souvenir Shop. Cat’s Tail is one of the alley taverns that isn’t marked on the map, but the chest tracking icon will pop up as soon as you get close to it.

Note 5: In front of the Barbatos statue

Character: Grace

Clue: Thank Lord Barbatos for granting Mondstadt this lovely harvest. I have placed my gift at his feet.

Thankfully, Grace saves us the trouble of climbing Barbatos’ statue. Teleport to the point nearest the Church of Favonius and swoop toward the gigantic statue of Mondstadt’s Archon. The chest should be waiting at the foot of the statue.

Note 6: Behind Angel’s Share

Character: Charles

Clue: The gift has been placed at the rear gate of Angel's Share.

There’s no need to decipher this clue. Follow Charles’ instructions and check the back of Angel’s Share for the chest. It should be next to the bunch of barrels at the rear.

Note 7: On top of the Church of Favonius

Character: Amber

Clue: Mondstadt has a place with a truly excellent view. Have you been there? I'll give you another hint. It's very, very, very high up! Take care when you head up there!

Yes, there’s a place even higher than the viewpoint from the statue of Barbatos. If you head toward the Church of Favonius, a chest icon should eventually pop up as you’re patrolling the back. Start climbing the walls until you reach the rooftop. The chest should be slightly before the highest point.

Note 8: Favonius training grounds

Character: Noelle

Clue: I have placed the gift at training grounds near the Knights of Favonius Headquarters. When you go and get it, please try to be quiet so as to avoid disturbing those training there. Thank you for your consideration.

If you already had a Daily Commission with Ellis, you’re in luck. If not, no worries. The training grounds are an open area right next to the Knights of Favonius Headquarters, where a young girl can often be found training for her knighting test.

Day 2: The Feast in Full Swing

Note 1: Mondstadt Souvenir Shop

Character: Cyrus

Clue: Come, you who enjoy adventure! A gift prepared specifically by yours truly is waiting for you near a certain shop that sells souvenirs!

I found this one without even meaning to. Cyrus, a higher-up at the Adventurer’s Guild, hid his chest at Mondstadt’s souvenir shop — smack in the middle of the city. The Souvenir Shop is the diamond icon on the map. Go there and the chest tracking should kick in.

Note 2: Behind Goth Hotel

Character: Goth

Clue: How do you do, friend? I have placed my gift near a venerable hotel in Mondstadt City (now occupied by a group of guests from afar).

Goth Hotel is guarded by a masked Fatui standing in front of its door. If you try to go inside, he huffs that the whole place is occupied and that no one else is allowed inside. Goth, the hotel manager, hid his treasure chest behind the hotel next to the vacant tables.

Note 3: On the windmill platform

Character: Beatrice

Clue: The giant leaves turn with the wind. The gift is close to the Knights of Favonius Headquarters.

There’s a windmill next to the Knights of Favonius Headquarters, which you can climb to collect mushrooms and view a missing person poster of your sibling. Head here to find Beatrice’s chest (and complain about her unrequited crush).

Note 4: Shore next to Cider Lake

Character: Timmie

Clue: How do you do? I have placed the gift beside Cider Lake where I usually feed the ducks. Don't startle them while you're getting it!

This might be the one time Timmie is actually endearing. Teleport outside of Mondstadt’s city to the lake area, and go toward the part closest to the lake’s shore. There should be a chest waiting.

Note 5: Wagon in the city side entrance

Character: Guy, the Nigh-Forgotten Knight

Clue: People travail endlessly on the south wind's road; but gifts go unnoticed at the lake's side gate.

There are two main entrances into Mondstadt: the front one next to the bridge with two guards, and a side entrance near the fisherman’s pier. For reference, the side entrance is also near the Commission area where you would check your Mondstadt Reputation Level. Head here to find a chest waiting in a nearby wagon and maybe pay Guy a visit.

Note 6: Inside Favonius HQ library

Character: Fischl

Clue: Go forth! In the Magus-Custodian of Books' sanctum, the High Lady of Immernachtreich has bestowed upon thee a benediction!

You might remember a library inside the Knights of Favonius headquarters. Fischl used to read the books here when she was younger, so it makes sense that she’d hide her treasure chest in here.

Note 7: Wagon next to Starfell Lake

Character: Klee

Clue: So, there's this old battered cart at the place where I usually go fish blasting, right? I hid my present behind it! If you can find it, it's allll yours! Uh, by the way, I didn't blow that cart up, alright? Really! Razor can vo- um, vouch for me!

Klee succeeded in hiding a bomb-free chest. Teleport to Starfell Lake and it should be in a wagon slightly south of the lake, closer to Whispering Woods before Bennett’s hiding spot.

Note 8: Shore in Whispering Woods

Character: Bennett

Clue: There is a small shoal in the Whispering Woods near Cider Lake where a small pier lies. I have placed my present in that area. (The road there is somewhat bumpy, so be careful not to fall.)

Bennett’s hiding place is the pier area between Cider Lake and Whispering Woods. There may be some Hilichurls in the area, but it’s nothing you can’t handle.

Day 3: The Afterparty — Coming Soon

The third day of the Fecund Blessings event isn’t live yet. Check back on Wednesday, October 5 for an update.