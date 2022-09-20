The Genshin Impact anniversary has been a source of worry for fans since the review-bombing incident that followed the game’s first anniversary in 2021. Thankfully, developer HoYoverse seems to have better understood the assignment the second year around.

Genshin Impact players aren’t exactly impressed with this year’s freebies to mark the occasion, but the outcome didn’t throw them into a rage either, since HoYoverse was a bit more generous this time around. Genshin Impact 3.1, which is scheduled to release on the same day as the anniversary, promises plenty of gifts, events, and experiences for its players. Here’s everything happening related to the Genshin Impact 2022 anniversary.

When is the Genshin Impact 2022 anniversary?

The Genshin Impact anniversary is on Wednesday, September 28. All anniversary events will be on or around that date, which also happens to align with the Genshin Impact 3.1 update.

What rewards can we get for the Genshin Impact 2022 anniversary?

HoYoverse

As per the Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream, these are the gift events planned to mark the game’s anniversary.

Path of Gleaming Jade — A login event in which players can claim rewards every day from logging in and visiting the Event page. Rewards include up to 10 Intertwined Fates with consecutive logins, which could be used on limited-time banners, Mystic Enhancement Ores, and Mora. The exact amount of rewards outside the Intertwined Fates hasn’t been announced yet.

— A login event in which players can claim rewards every day from logging in and visiting the Event page. Rewards include up to 10 Intertwined Fates with consecutive logins, which could be used on limited-time banners, Mystic Enhancement Ores, and Mora. The exact amount of rewards outside the Intertwined Fates hasn’t been announced yet. In-Mail Gift Bundle — 1600 Primogems, 4 Fragile Resins, Jumpty Dumpty Party Popper, and Cloud Retainer’s Demasked Device

These events add up to at least 20 free Wishes plus extra goodies that should pad out players’ pockets. The 1600 Primogems from the one-time gift bundle is enough for a 10-pull on any banner and 4 Fragile Resins can restore up to 240 Resin. The Cloud Retainer pet follows players like Seelies and other companion sprites.

What events are happening for the Genshin Impact 2022 anniversary?

Not all gifts are material, though. The rest of the events advertised for Genshin Impact 3.1 seem set on revisiting characters and mini-games, and offering players more resources in time for the Genshin Impact anniversary.

Of Ballads and Brews — The main event of Genshin Impact 3.1 featuring Razor and Klee. Claim the free 4-star Missive Windspear polearm, Plume of the Changing Winds (refinement material for Windspear), and other valuable materials like a Crown of Insight, Ascencion Materials, Primogems, and more.

— The main event of Genshin Impact 3.1 featuring Razor and Klee. Claim the free 4-star Missive Windspear polearm, Plume of the Changing Winds (refinement material for Windspear), and other valuable materials like a Crown of Insight, Ascencion Materials, Primogems, and more. Hyakunin Ikki Rerun — Take down opponents using six teams of two characters and “relay” between the teams. Fun fact: “hyakunin” means “one hundred people” in Japanese.

— Take down opponents using six teams of two characters and “relay” between the teams. Fun fact: “hyakunin” means “one hundred people” in Japanese. Wind Chaser — Complete wind-based domain puzzles for rewards.

— Complete wind-based domain puzzles for rewards. Star-Seeker’s Sojourn — Hunt down “Future Stars” to help a Sumeru child fulfill her wish.

HoYoverse also announced a Sumeru Live Symphony Concert and a Genshin Impact anime in development. The concert aired right after the Genshin Impact 3.1 announcements and is still available on YouTube. The Genshin Impact anime is a collaboration between HoYoverse and ufotable, the animation studio in charge of Demon Slayer. There’s not much to see yet, but the teaser is available on the Genshin Impact official YouTube along with the concert.

How do fans feel about the Genshin Impact 2022 anniversary?

Last year’s Genshin Impact anniversary caused an outrage. This one didn’t impress fans either, but it was enough to satiate most of them. Plus, HoYoverse just released a whole ass nation and new element and announced a Genshin Impact anime. That’s a lot!

Many fans gushed about the Cloud Retainer pet, the most highly anticipated gift from the anniversary bundle. The more critical ones expressed how unimpressed they were, and others guessed that maybe the Genshin Impact 3rd anniversary would be the one to “pop off.”

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, iOS, and Android.