The Genshin Impact anniversary eventually has to come to a close. Thankfully, its second year will start with a thrilling update starring fan-favorite villain Scaramouche and the next chapter of the Traveler’s story. Even better, Nahida (a.k.a., Lesser Lord Kusanali) will finally join players’ teams and show us if she’s really worth calling “Dendro Klee.” Genshin Impact version 3.2 might not have much official information available yet, but the leaks and drip marketing form a rough outline of what to expect.

Here’s what we know so far about Genshin Impact 3.2.

When is the Genshin Impact version 3.2 release date?

Genshin Impact 3.2 has an estimated release date of November 2. HoYoverse hasn’t indicated any sign of that changing over the past few months. The company published estimated release dates for Genshin Impact 3.0 to 3.3 in August:

Version 3.2 - expected to be updated on November 2, 2022

Version 3.3 - expected to be updated on December 7, 2022

Any changes will probably be announced during a scheduled livestream. HoYoverse hasn’t confirmed a date and time for the upcoming 3.2 livestream yet, but it’s expected to air sometime between October 21 and 23 based on past livestreams.

What are the Genshin Impact version 3.2 character banners?

Most leakers believe the first featured 5-star will be Nahida, who players have been waiting for since the game introduced her all the way back in Genshin Impact 3.0. She will be the second playable Dendro 5-star after Tighnari and the first child-sized Archon. According to Genshin Mains (via Uncle Lu), she will run side-by-side with Yoimiya in the latter’s second rerun. Childe/Tartaglia and Yae Miko will reportedly return in the second half of the Genshin Impact 3.2.

Layla will be included on Nahida and Yoimiya’s banners as one of the three 4-stars. She’s a Cryo sword user who focuses on shielding and Cryo DMG homing projectiles.

What new bosses are coming in Genshin Impact version 3.2?

Like his fellow Fatui Harbingers, Scaramouche will join Childe and Signora as bosses in Genshin Impact 3.2. Genshin Mains shared a leaked clip of the boss fight, which showcases Electro and Anemo-based attacks. His boss form also looks suspiciously similar to Raiden Shogun’s Magatsu Mitake Narukami no Mikoto with its purplish color scheme and robotic arms. She is his creator, after all.

The Dendro Hypostasis will join him as a new boss. It isn’t currently marked on the map, but it’ll likely appear in an already-existing location. Leaker GI Front posted that the Dendro cube would be located in the eastern portion of Sumeru’s desert area. Players have also reported suspicious locations that look like perfect spawn points for the new Dendro boss.

What else is coming in the Genshin Impact version 3.2?

Genshin Intel, who often posts outlines of upcoming updates, listed a rerun of the Peculiar Wonderland event, “Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens” event, and co-op dungeons featuring “trial character mechanics” as main events to watch out for in Genshin Impact 3.2.

Peculiar Wonderland first appeared during Mondstadt’s Windblume Festival as a “mini-game portal” that generated three random mini-games plus a boss that players needed to defeat to complete a round. “Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens” is a picture-taking event, similar to the photography portion of the Sumeru “Graven Innocence” event. It’s unclear if the “co-op dungeons featuring trial character mechanics” are similar to roguelike stages from past events or something else entirely.

Genshin Impact is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, iOS, and Android.