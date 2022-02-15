Here's exactly when you can play Genshin Impact Version 2.5

On the eve of Genshin Impact Version 2.5’s release, there’s a lot to be aware of before diving into the new update. Aside from the update’s contents, which will include new characters, weapons, events, and quests, you’ll want to know when you can actually begin playing Version 2.5. Thanks to an official confirmation from developer miHoYo, we’ve got everything you’ll need to know about playing Genshin Impact Version 2.5.

When is the Genshin Impact Version 2.5 release time?

As explained by miHoYo, the Genshin Impact Version 2.5 update will go live on February 15, 2022, at around 10 p.m. Eastern. The update’s start time is dependent on when the maintenance period concludes.

What time will the Genshin Impact Version 2.5 maintenance end?

Maintenance is expected to end around 10 p.m. Eastern. miHoYo

The maintenance period begins at 5 p.m. Eastern on the evening of February 15, and will last around five hours. It’s possible the maintenance will wrap up sooner, but you should count on it ending at around 10 p.m. Eastern

Following this maintenance period, players will gain access to the update’s contents, featuring new characters, in-game events, items, and a lot more.

What are the Genshin Impact Version 2.5 maintenance rewards?

Players always get rewarded with 300 Primogems after maintenance periods. miHoYo

To make up for the extended downtime, miHoYo always grants players 300 Primogems, which equates to 60 Primogems for every hour the game is offline. Even if the maintenance wraps up early, players still gain access to 300 Primogems. Keep in mind, you’ve got 30 days to claim the reward, so don’t forget!

How to pre-load Genshin Impact Version 2.5 on mobile

You can pre-load the update ahead of time so you can begin playing as soon as it goes live. miHoYo

Mobile players are able to pre-load the latest Genshin Impact update by following a few simple steps. Across iOS and Android, open the Genshin Impact game and visit the Settings menu. From here, navigate to “other,” and then select “Pre-Install Resource Package.” This allows players to start downloading the update’s contents early (though, you still have to wait until maintenance ends to begin playing). It’s also possible to perform the same action by selecting the cloud icon on the log-in screen.

It’s important to also visit the app store on your mobile device to finish downloading anything that might’ve been missed. Head to the Genshin Impact page on the app store and make sure the game is updated from there, too.

How to pre-load Genshin Impact Version 2.5 update on PS4 and PS5

Those on PS4 or PS5 will have to wait a little longer to begin pre-loading Genshin Impact Version 2.5. We advise checking around 7 p.m. Eastern on the night of February 15 to see if the update is available to download. To do so, press the options button on the Genshin Impact app from the main PlayStation screen and select “check for update.”

If the update is available, it will prompt you to download it, so keep checking around 7 p.m. Sometimes, restarting the console can also trigger updates to appear, so give that a try if the prompt doesn’t show up initially.