Here's exactly when to watch the Genshin Impact Version 2.1 livestream

Genshin Impact is having a birthday this fall. During the Version 2.1 update, Genshin Impact will turn the ripe old age of one. For this exciting occasion, Genshin Impact is expected to host a flurry of exclusive events and giveaways like adding Aloy to the game. The recently added Inazuma region will also allegedly be receiving an expansion

Before the 2.1 update arrives on August 31, the best place to get the low-down on what’s coming to the expansive RPG is the Genshin Impact livestream.

Here’s exactly how you can watch the event.

When is the Genshin Impact Version 2.1 livestream start time?

If you're sitting in the United States hankering for the Genshin Impact 2.1 livestream, don't worry. Players based in the United States can watch the livestream for Genshin Impact Version 2.1 on August 20 at 9 a.m. Eastern via the official Twitch channel.

However, if you miss the livestream, you’ll be able to watch it directly from the Genshin Impact YouTube channel starting at 12 p.m. Eastern on August 20. The English stream will be broadcast simultaneously with the Chinese one.

How to watch the Genshin Impact Version 2.1 livestream

All you need to do is tune into the official Genshin Impact Twitch stream at the time specified above and the stream will go straight to your eyeballs.

Sara in Genshin Impact. miHoYo

What's going to be revealed in the Genshin Impact Version 2.1 livestream?

The livestream will rundown the changes coming in Genshin Impact Version 2.1. This will likely include Raiden Shogun, Sara, and Kokomi, who are all confirmed to be characters available in Version 2.1 There will certainly be details on the new portions added Inazuma region and the events coming in 2.1 as well. Aloy will likely have gameplay displayed as well.

Officially, we don’t know the full specifics of what will be in the update. However, data-mines have claimed a few additions:

The update will include the Moonchase event.

Light Caresses the Moon – it’s a cooking event that focuses on your making tasty grub throughout Liyue. This is another part of the Moonchase Festival.

Hyakunin Ikki is another event expected in 2.1. It’s a fighting tournament. You’ll form multiple teams of characters to win.

Fishing is coming to Genshin Impact as a permanent addition. It will be introduced with the Lunar Realm event.

There will be three new bosses – one weekly boss and two world bosses

Two new islands are coming to Inazuma.

Leaked banner characters and dates for Version 2.1. Lumie Lumie / miHoYo

What are the Genshin Impact Version 2.1 Banners?

Leakers claim Version 2.1 will host two Banners. It will open with the most hotly anticipated Banner, the five-star Electro Archon, Baal. She’s a Polearm user that can briefly wield a sword while her Elemental Burst is active. That Banner will also include the four-star Electro Bow user, Sara Kujou. Two other four-star characters will also be available, but their identities are currently unknown.

Kokomi, the five-star Hydro Catalyst character, will lead the second banner in Version 2.1. She’s an impeccable new healer character. It’s not currently known what four-star characters will accompany her.