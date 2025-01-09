Despite Game Of Thrones being one of the century’s biggest and most recognizable pieces of fiction, George R.R. Martin’s brutal fantasy epic has yet to receive a definitive video game adaptation. That sad reality finally seemed to be ending at last month’s Game Awards when a reveal trailer for the upcoming Game Of Thrones: Kingsroad was shown.

While the two-minute clip did just enough to whet the appetite of fans of the shows and books, fans noticed the conspicuous absence of console details. The fact that long-time mobile game developer Netmarble was the studio behind Kingsroad seemingly confirmed that the gorgeous game would be the newest Game Of Thrones mobile title.

Today, that disappointment feels even more palpable, as Netmarble released a second trailer, this time focused on showing off its action-packed gameplay. Coming in at just under 80 seconds, the “sneak peek” shows the game’s protagonist engaging in fast-paced combat that looks like a mix of a Souls-like and a Platinum Games-style character action game. The trailer also shows a bit of puzzle-solving and platforming, horseback traversal, and what appears to be an open-ended quest structure reminiscent of something like The Witcher 3.

In short, Kingsroad’s latest showcase looks like a ton of fun. It doesn’t appear to have the interpersonal, moment-to-moment drama of the books or show, but what is there looks like a competent action RPG set in the familiar lands of Westeros... and that’s why it’s a crying shame that a game this cool-looking, and based on such a beloved franchise, isn’t coming to PlayStation 5, Switch, and Xbox.

This isn’t a knock on Kingsroad, or mobile games in general. It’s been well-established for over 15 years that mobile games are every bit as legitimate as PC and console titles. My 2024 game of the year was specifically the mobile version of Balatro, thanks to its intuitive controls.

My disappointment comes from the fact that yet another licensed game is skipping the consoles already hooked up to my television. It hurts even more that the game in question clearly has a lot of time, effort, and money being poured into it, and based on the developer’s promise of “fully manual controls,” it would be a dream to play on my gamepad of choice.

Kingsroad takes place shortly after the demise of King Robert Baratheon at the end of season 1. Netmarble

There are, of course, a lot of clever solutions for playing a game like this with a controller. Nearly all modern gamepads are easily synced to phones. And for those looking for a more elegant solution, products like the Backbone are a perfect way to bring the precision of traditional game controllers to mobile. But being unable to download a PlayStation or Switch copy of Kingsroad still feels like a big loss, and that's before I consider what its mobile-first development might mean for how it’s monetized.

Having grown up in an era where licensed games based on movies and TV shows were common, it's one of those trends from a bygone era that I sorely miss. Sure, the games based on pre-existing properties weren’t always great, but the novelty of experiencing a favorite film from a different perspective or playing through what was essentially a lost episode was often enough to make them worth a purchase or rental.

But the licensed game has become an afterthought for over a decade. I spent the entirety of my youth and early adulthood obsessed with the MCU, and somehow never got the proper console game to go along with it. Star Wars had a whole new trilogy release, and my only gaming option was a decent but unexciting Lego game. Now, at a time when big, expensive mobile games are more competently made than ever before, it sucks that those based on works as popular as Game Of Thrones are still skipping dedicated gaming hardware.

More than a few familiar faces make an appearance in Game of Thrones: Kingsroad’s latest trailer. Netmarble

On the plus side, the South Korean developer did announce a PC version of the game, which opens it up to an entirely new audience as long as it’s made easily available on Steam, Epic, or GOG. At the very least, a PC release means Kingsroad is less likely to be overlooked by players who don’t follow (or care about) what’s happening on mobile platforms.

As a fan of the TV series, I’ll still be keeping an eye out for Kingsroad when it releases. And again, its absence from consoles doesn’t make the game look any less exciting. But as mobile titles become increasingly ambitious, I wish developers and publishers would consider multiplatform releases at launch.

For now, those who want to check the game out may soon have an opportunity, as Netmarble is currently accepting sign-ups for its closed beta test on the game’s official website. The test is set to begin on January 16 and will run through January 22 for fans in the United States, Canada, and Europe. And if your feedback includes suggesting a console port, I’d be grateful.

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad will be released sometime in 2025.