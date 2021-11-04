Here’s exactly when you can start playing Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 is the best Xbox Series X console exclusive yet, so it’s a game that should be on the radar of any gamer looking to see what their next-gen console can do. As such, you need to know when you can play Forza Horizon 5 and how much space it will take on your system’s hard drive. It’ll take up a lot of your system’s storage space, but this is a racing game all Xbox fans can enjoy very soon.

When is the Forza Horizon 5 release time?

The release time for this racing game differs depending on your region and which version you purchased. For those that picked up the $99 Premium Edition, the game unlocks at 12:01 a.m. in your respective time zone. For all North American players, Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition will be released at 12:01 a.m. Eastern on November 5, 2021.

For those playing the standard edition, Forza Horizon 5 will be released at 12:01 a.m. in your local region on November 9, 2021. These release times apply to the Steam and Windows Store versions as well.

This image details Forza Horizon 5’s release time in every region. Microsoft

What is the Forza Horizon 5 file size?

Inverse has been playing Forza Horizon 5, and currently, the game takes up 101.6 GB of hard drive space On our Xbox Series X. An official blog mentions a file size of 103 GB across Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, so the game’s size may increase with day one patches. It also says the Xbox One version of the game will be 114 GB.

Regardless of what the final file size on your platform of choices ends up being, know that Forza Horizon 5 will need a significant portion of your hard drive space. By default, the Xbox Series X comes with a 1 TB hard drive, and Xbox Series S has an even smaller one of 512 GB.

Consider expanding your console's storage if you want to keep Forza Horizon 5 on your system. Alternatively, you’ll soon be able to play it on your console via the cloud if you have a good internet connection. If your console does have enough hard drive space to fit Forza Horizon 5, the game is available for pre-load.

Is Forza Horizon 5 on Xbox Game Pass?

Yes! As an Xbox console exclusive game from a Microsoft-owned studio, Forza Horizon 5 is obviously part of the Xbox Game Pass as one of the game subscription service’s flagship titles this fall. It’s available across all console, PC, and cloud versions of the Xbox Game Pass.

The standard edition of Forza Horizon 5 is the one that’s going to be on Xbox Game Pass, so keep in mind that it won’t be on the service until November 9. Still, if you own an Xbox Series X or S and have Xbox Game Pass, you should try Forza Horizon 5 at least once.