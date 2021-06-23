Where to place welcome signs, boomboxes, and alien lights in Fortnite

Fortnite’s Week 3 Legendary Quest has just gone live, and steps two through four of the questline ask players to place welcome signs, boomboxes, and alien light communication devices. In this guide, we’ll reveal all the locations you should know to get the job done quickly and easily. Finishing each step rewards 30,000 XP for your Season 7 Battle Pass.
Where to place welcome signs in Pleasant Park or Lazy Lake
This challenge asks players to visit at least two locations in Pleasant Park or Lazy Lake to place welcome signs. For the sake of simplicity, we’ll stick to the locations in Pleasant Park.
Welcome sign location 1 — The first welcome sign is at the soccer field in the southwest corner of the PoI.
It’s found here in the stands. You’ll have the option to place a welcome sign as you approach.
Welcome sign location 2 — The next welcome sign can be placed in front of this house, just across the street.
Welcome sign location 3 — The third welcome sign to place (if you need it) is in front of the brick house to the northwest.
Welcome sign location 4 — Our final location is on the dirt road entering Pleasant Park from the northeast.
Using at least two of these locations, you should be able to get the 30,000 XP fairly easily.
Where to place boomboxes in Believer Beach
Next in the quest, you’ll be asked to place Boomboxes to welcome the aliens to Believer Beach. Just like the previous quest, you should only need to place two items to advance to the next step.
Boombox location 1 — The first Boombox is in southwest Believer Beach, located directly in front of the big bus.
Boombox location 2 — Next, head to the open area with all the graffiti to the northwest.
The Boombox is in front of this little area near the large logo.
Boombox location 3 — If you need a third location, head to this coastal area to the northeast.
You’ll find it on the ground next to these chairs.
Where to place alien light communication devices on mountaintops
When it comes to the alien light communication devices, players must also place the item in two spots.
Alien light communication device location 1 — Our first mountain top is found south of Misty Meadows.
This is what the spot looks like when you land there.
Alien light communication device location 2 — The second mountain top is this smaller peak nearby.
You’ll see that it has a nice view of both Misty Meadows and Lazy Lake. Just place the communication devices at these two spots the same way you did the welcome signs and boomboxes. If done right, that’s 90,000 XP for your new Battle Pass.