Where to place welcome signs, boomboxes, and alien lights in Fortnite

Fortnite’s Week 3 Legendary Quest has just gone live , and steps two through four of the questline ask players to place welcome signs, boomboxes, and alien light communication devices. In this guide, we’ll reveal all the locations you should know to get the job done quickly and easily. Finishing each step rewards 30,000 XP for your Season 7 Battle Pass.

But first: What are your favorite games and platforms of 2021, and what future releases are you most excited about? Take our poll!

Where to place welcome signs in Pleasant Park or Lazy Lake

This challenge asks players to visit at least two locations in Pleasant Park or Lazy Lake to place welcome signs. For the sake of simplicity, we’ll stick to the locations in Pleasant Park.

Welcome sign location 1 — The first welcome sign is at the soccer field in the southwest corner of the PoI.

The first welcome sign can be placed on the soccer field. Epic Games

It’s found here in the stands. You’ll have the option to place a welcome sign as you approach.

You’ll find it next to this seating area. Epic Games

Welcome sign location 2 — The next welcome sign can be placed in front of this house, just across the street.

The second welcome sign can be placed at this house across the street. Epic Games

Welcome sign location 3 — The third welcome sign to place (if you need it) is in front of the brick house to the northwest.

The third location is at this brick house to the northwest. Epic Games

Welcome sign location 4 — Our final location is on the dirt road entering Pleasant Park from the northeast.

The last welcome sign is on this dirt road entering Pleasant Park. Epic Games

Using at least two of these locations, you should be able to get the 30,000 XP fairly easily.

Where to place boomboxes in Believer Beach

Next in the quest, you’ll be asked to place Boomboxes to welcome the aliens to Believer Beach. Just like the previous quest, you should only need to place two items to advance to the next step.

Boombox location 1 — The first Boombox is in southwest Believer Beach, located directly in front of the big bus.

Go to the big bus in southwest Believer Beach to find the first boombox. Epic Games

Boombox location 2 — Next, head to the open area with all the graffiti to the northwest.

The second boombox is in this open area to the northwest. Epic Games

The Boombox is in front of this little area near the large logo.

It’s at this stand right in front of the large logo. Epic Games

Boombox location 3 — If you need a third location, head to this coastal area to the northeast.

A third boombox is located on the beach to the east. Epic Games

You’ll find it on the ground next to these chairs.

The boombox is on the beach next to these chairs. Epic Games

Where to place alien light communication devices on mountaintops

When it comes to the alien light communication devices, players must also place the item in two spots.

Alien light communication device location 1 — Our first mountain top is found south of Misty Meadows.

The first alien light can be found at this peak south of Misty Meadows. Epic Games

This is what the spot looks like when you land there.

This is what the top of the peak looks like. Epic Games

Alien light communication device location 2 — The second mountain top is this smaller peak nearby.

The second alien light communication device is on this smaller peak to the west. Epic Games

You’ll see that it has a nice view of both Misty Meadows and Lazy Lake. Just place the communication devices at these two spots the same way you did the welcome signs and boomboxes. If done right, that’s 90,000 XP for your new Battle Pass.