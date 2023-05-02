How to Collect Sith Holocrons in Fortnite by Completing Star Wars Quests

Fortnite is hosting yet another Star Wars crossover event just in time for May the Fourth, the annual holiday for all things in that beloved galaxy far, far away. This time around, players will have the chance to earn character skins for Darth Maul, Anakin Skywalker, Padmé Amidala, and a set of Clone Troopers. As part of the event, players also have access to a slew of new quests, and completing them yields special rewards. One of the bonus quests for collecting Sith Holocrons by completing quests has caused some confusion since the in-game descriptions aren’t as detailed as you might’ve hoped — and because Sith Holocrons have been a bit different in past Fortnite crossovers. In this guide, we’ll show you how to earn Sith Holocrons during the latest Fortnite Star Wars crossover event.

How to Collect Sith Holocrons

In looking at the new “Find the Force” Star Wars quests, you’ll see a slew of different objectives, which will fall under three categories: The Force Within, Begun the Clone Wars Have, and Fall of the Republic.

As of May 2, 2023, there are 12 Force Within quests, but Epic Games will add two more sets over the course of the Star Wars event.

Below is a list of the current Force Within quests:

Land during Find the Force

Learn Force abilities at Rift Gates in different matches

Search a Republic chest

Hire a character

Damage an enemy player that is wielding a lightsaber or DC-15 Blaster

Destroy objects with Force abilities or a Star Wars weapon

Collect ammo at named locations

Launch Kinetic Ore with a Star Wars weapon

Travel distance on foot at night

Travel distance in vehicles

Survive Storm Phases

Travel distance while sprinting

In order to earn a Sith Holocron, you need to complete all 12 quests. You’ll need to earn three Sith Holocrons to finish the bonus goal, which means you’ll need to complete all the Find the Force quests over the course of the next three weeks. Check back on May 7 for the new set of quests.

Below are the start times for each quest set:

The Force Within : Available now

Available now Begun the Clone Wars Have : May 7 at 9 a.m. Eastern.

May 7 at 9 a.m. Eastern. Fall of the Republic: May 12 at 9 a.m. Eastern.

Sith Holocron Reward

You’ll need to complete all 36 Find the Force quests during the Fortnite Star Wars event to earn the bonus reward. Epic Games

If you complete all 36 quests and earn all three Sith Holocrons, you’ll gain access to the Sith Infiltrator Glider.

The Star Wars event runs until May 23 at 9 a.m. Eastern, so you’ve got plenty of time to finish the quests.