Fortnite Sensor Backpack location and how to use it to find the Energy Fluctuation

As part of the week 8 Resistance challenges in Fortnite, you’re required to find an Energy Fluctuation near Loot Lake using a Sensor Backpack. Remember, with Resistance quests, you must complete all the previous challenges to unlock the current ones, so make sure you do that first. Once you’ve done so, you’ll be able to make progress towards the current week’s quests. For the Sensor Backpack quest, you’ll need to visit two specific locations on the island within the same match. In this guide, we’ll show you everything you need to know about finding an Energy Fluctuation using a Sensor Backpack in Fortnite.

Where to find the Fortnite Sensor Backpack

You’ll first need to collect the Sensor Backpack, which is located by a winding road to the west of Tilted Towers. Epic Games

After you’re all caught up with the Resistance quests, you’ll be able to make progress towards completing this one. First, you need to get your hands on the Sensor Backpack, which works sort of like a metal detector—beeping faster as you get closer to your objective.

As shown on the map above, the Sensor Backpack is found just west of Tilted Towers, across the nearby bridge by a curved road. The Sensor Backpack is on a hill by a series of trees. It should be marked on your map if you’re tracking this particular quest.

Equip the Sensor Backpack, and you’ll be ready to move on to the second part of the quest.

Where to find the Fortnite Energy Fluctuation

The Energy Fluctuation is found just northwest of Tilted Towers. Epic Games

Once you’ve acquired the Sensor Backpack, you need to head closer to the location marked on the map above at Tilted Towers. By the shore, you’ll see a massive boulder, and on the northwestern side of it, there will be an orange glowing marker on the ground, indicating the location of the Energy Fluctuation.

Pay attention to the frequency of beeps from the Sensor Backpack as you approach your objective. Epic Games

Pay attention to the sounds of the Sensor Backpack, which will beep faster as you get closer to the Energy Fluctuation. Interact with it, and you’ll complete the quest and earn 23k XP for your troubles.

As a final note, you do need to collect the Sensor Backpack and visit the Energy Fluctuation in the same match. If you’re eliminated before you can reach the Energy Fluctuation while you have the Sensor Backpack in your possession, you’ll need to collect it again in a separate match. Thankfully, you won’t have to travel too far to reach your destination, so as long as you play it safe, you’ll likely be in good shape.