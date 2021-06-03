Fortnite’s Week 12 Challenges have just gone live. While most of this latest batch of tasks is pretty self-explanatory, it’s the last objective for Season 6 that tends to be the most obtuse. Need to know where to raid an Artifact from Stealthy Stronghold and Coral Castle? We’ve got you covered thanks to the latest leaks.

Where to raid an Artifact from Stealthy Stronghold in Fortnite

When it comes to Stealthy Stronghold, there are two locations you can use to work your way toward 24,000 XP for your Season 6 Battle Pass. The first can be found in southeast Stealthy Stronghold. As marked on the map below, you’ll see it’s just south of a grouping of three bright green trees.

The first location is in southeast Stealthy Stronghold. Epic Games

Just beyond the gates to enter, you’ll see a small stone building. Stay on the first floor instead of going up the stairs to your right. Instead, pass into the small door just past that staircase. Inside is a room with a big tree in the center. The Artifact can be found at the base of the tree.

Look for the Artifact at the base of this tree in the center of the room. Epic Games

If that location doesn’t work for you, you can also head here. This is more towards the eastern side of Stealthy.

The second Artifact in Stealthy Stronghold is more toward the east. Epic Games

Look for another building next to a hill. Enter on the ground floor and you’ll come to a room with a tall pillar in the center. This time the Artifact will be next to the pillar.

It’s in the center of this room with the tall pillar. Epic Games

Where to raid an Artifact from Coral Castle in Fortnite

The situation with Coral Castle is a similar one in that there are two locations with Artifacts to find. The first one is on the southwest edge of the PoI’s main island.

The first Artifact in Coral Castle is situated closer to the southwest. Epic Games

At this spot is a building with an arch out front. Instead of going up the center ramp, take the side entrance on the right as you land. You’ll find a statue sitting next to these purple coral plants.

It’s on the bottom floor next to these coral plants. Epic Games

The second location is a bit more obvious. Head to the main castle in the center of the location and enter through the ground floor.

The final Artifact is found on the bottom floor of the central castle. Epic Games

You’ll come to a large pool. The Artifact is sitting in the water. Just collect one of these two Artifacts at each location, and the XP is yours.

Look for the Artifact in the pool on the first floor. Epic Games

Fortnite Week 12 Challenges

Raiding Artifacts from named locations accounts for just one of the eight new challenges going live in Fortnite on Thursday. Here’s the full list of challenges for those who might need them.

Visit the Zero Point

Craft Pistols (three)

Defeat a Spire Guardian

Hunt Predators (three)

Tame a Boar outside of Colossal Crops

Chicken glide at Colossal Crops

Raid an Artifact from Stealthy Stronghold and from Coral Castle (two)

Spend Gold Bars (150) (300) (450) (600) (750) [Legendary Quest]

Get these tasks done, and you’ll be in great shape as we inch toward the start of Season 7.