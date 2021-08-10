How to transform Clark Kent into Superman in Fortnite

Fortnite Superman Challenges are live , and the most exciting quest on the list asks players to use a phone booth as Clark Kent. Do so, and you’ll be able to unlock the base Superman skin that can be further augmented by completing Epic Quests through the remainder of the season. Of course, you only need to use one phone booth, but we’ve got four different locations to get the job done.

You have to first complete five quests for Clark Kent, Armored Batman, or Beast Boy to unlock the Clark Kent skin. Once you do that, you can start making use of these locations. It should also be noted that these phone booths are different from the payphones used during Legendary Quests and are instead large, red phone booths with doors attached. Some of the locations are the same, but they’re not a one-to-one match.

Also, note that the Superman quests were a bit bugged at the time of publication, but these bugs have since been resolved. As long as you’ve unlocked Clark, you should be able to see the phone booths pictured below.

Fortnite phone booth locations: How to unlock Superman

Phone booth location 1 : The first phone booth can be found next to the Holly Hatchery gas station marked on the map below.

The first phone booth location is outside the Holly hatchery gas station. Epic Games

It’s to the left of the main entrance. Just interact with the phone booth once you’ve unlocked Clark Kent and the Superman skin will be yours.

The phone booth sits to the left of the main entrance. Epic Games

Phone booth location 2 : The next phone booth is at the gas station south of Hayseed Farm, east of Corny Complex.

A second phone booth location is near the gas station by Hayseed Farm. Epic Games

You’ll find this one near the main entrance of the gas station as well.

This phone booth is also near the entrance of the gas station. Epic Games

Phone booth location 3 : The third phone booth stands in the middle of Craggy Cliffs.

Head to the middle of Craggy Cliffs to find another phone booth. Epic Games

It’s right next to the big Meowscles banner shown here.

You’ll find the phone booth near this big banner. Epic Games

Phone booth location 4 : Last but not least, players have a fourth optional phone booth location at the payphone spot approaching Misty Meadows from the west.

Next, head to the phone booth approaching Misty Meadows from the west. Epic Games

Just go here once you have Clark, and you’ll be able to make use of the reporter’s secret identity.

The phone booth should be located right where the payphone typically is. Epic Games

Fortnite Superman Challenges

Using a phone booth as Clark Kent is probably the most important quest on the list, but it’s only one task players will need to complete on Tuesday. Here’s the full list of Superman Challenges that are currently live in the game.

Complete Quests from Clark Kent, Armored Batman, or Beast Boy

Glide through Rings as Clark Kent

Use a Phone Booth as Clark Kent

Complete Epic Quests

That’s all you need to know to unlock Superman in Fortnite.