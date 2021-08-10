Where to find Beast Boy, Clark Kent, and Armored Batman in Fortnite

Fortnite’s Superman Challenges are finally live , and one of the first quests of the bunch asks players to complete five quests from Clark Kent, Armored Batman, or Beast Boy. The main issue is that most players may not know where these brand-new NPCs are located. In this guide, we’ll reveal the spawns for Clark Kent, Armored Batman, and Beast Boy that you’re searching for.

The most challenging part of this quest is that Clark, Batman, and Beast Boy each have a limited number of quests to complete. With that in mind, you’ll likely need to shift between all three NPC locations to complete this quest done.

Update : These NPCs are reportedly not appearing yet in-game due to a bug that Epic is investigating. For now, players have reported receiving credit for the objective by using Slone payphones instead.

Here's one location in Believer Beach.

Here’s a payphone in Believer Beach that can be used to complete the quests for now. Epic Games

And another approaching Pleasant Park from the south. We'll do our best to cover the status of this bug as news appears. The original NPC locations are below for when the issue is resolved.

There’s another payphone approaching Pleasant Park from the south. Epic Games

Fortnite Clark Kent location : If you’re searching for Clark Kent, you’ll find him appropriately situated on the roof of Steel Farm marked on the map below.

Clark Kent can be found on top of Steel Farm. Epic Games

This is what the location looks like when you land there. To accept a quest, talk to Clark like you would any other NPC in the game. Select the ! icon, and he’ll offer up a short-term quest to complete.

This is what the location looks like when you land there. Epic Games

Fortnite Armored Batman location : As for Armored Batman, you’ll find him next to the alien spaceship in southern Dirty Docks. It’s marked on the map below.

Armored Batman is located in southern Dirty Docks. Epic Games

He’s situated next to this box and cargo container. Once again, interact with him just like any other NPC, and complete the quest he’s offering.

You’ll find Armored Batman across from the alien spaceship. Epic Games

Fortnite Beast Boy location : Last but not least, Beast Boy is located at the western Weeping Woods bridge marked on the map below.

Beast Boy is located on the bridge in western Weeping Woods. Epic Games

This is what the spot looks like when you land there. As long as you complete at least five quests from these three heroic NPCs, you should get your hands on the Call to Action emote, Superman Shield Spray, and Clark Kent skin style that should help you move forward with the questline.

Beast Boy is located on this bridge in Weeping Woods. Epic Games

Fortnite Superman Challenges

Completing quests from Clark Kent, Armored Batman, and Beast Boy accounts for just one of the new Superman quests going live in Fortnite on Tuesday. Here’s the full list of Superman Quests for those who may have missed them in-game.

Complete Quests from Clark Kent, Armored Batman, or Beast Boy

Glide through Rings as Clark Kent

Use a Phone Booth as Clark Kent

Complete Epic Quests

That’s all you need to know about Clark Kent, Armored Batman, and Beast Boy in Fortnite.