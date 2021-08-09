Fortnite Superman skin release date, time, and challenges revealed

Fortnite’s Superman skin is releasing earlier than originally anticipated, which means owners of the Season 7 Battle Pass will have a chance to get their hands on the Man of Steel very soon. Originally listed for release on August 12, Epic has since updated the skin’s in-game countdown timer to suggest he’ll be here in under 24 hours. Here’s everything you need to know to prepare for the skin’s release.

When is the release date and time for the Fortnite Superman skin?

As of now, the Superman skin is set to release on August 10 instead of August 12. If the current hourly countdown continues unabated, Superman could be live for players around 10 a.m. Eastern. This timing would make sense given that this is traditionally when Epic posts new challenges for players to complete, and there will be challenges associated with this particular skin.

Superman is expected to be in game around 10 a.m. Eastern August 10. Epic Games

Alternately, it’s possible Epic will unlock Superman coinciding with the release of a potential 17.40 update Tuesday morning as well. If that’s the case Superman might be accessible to players between 6 and 7 a.m. Eastern August 10 once server downtime ends. We’ll do our best to update this section with more concrete details if and when they become available.

How to unlock the Superman skin in Fortnite

Even though the Superman skin isn’t yet available in-game, many fans believe they know how he’ll be unlocked. The prevailing theory is that Superman will simply require a certain number of Battle Stars to earn as long as you own the Battle Pass. In short, that potentially means players will be able to unlock the base Superman skin the second it’s released as long as they have enough stars saved up.

Fortnite Superman Challenges and rewards

Given that it’s possible the base skin can be unlocked by spending Battle Stars, the challenges are primarily an outlet to earn other cosmetics associated with the skin. Those cosmetics can already be viewed in the game.

Players can view the Superman Quest rewards in game right now. Epic Games

When it comes to the challenges themselves, those were leaked by Dataminer HYPEX last Tuesday. Here are the objectives alongside their associated rewards.

Complete Quests from Clark Kent, Armored Batman or Beast Boy (one) (three) (five) - Call to Action Emote, Superman Shield Spray, Clark Kent Style

Glide through Rings as Clark Kent (five) - Daily Planet Back Bling

Use a Phone Booth as Clark Kent (one) - Secret Identity emote, Superman’s Cape Back Bling

Complete Epic Quests (68) (73) (78) (84) - Superman Banner, Son of Krypton Loading Screen, Solitude Striker Pickaxe

These challenges may change slightly as this list is based on a datamine, but players should still have a pretty solid idea of the challenges they’ll need to complete to get all the DC-themed goodies. For now, that’s all we know about Superman’s impending arrival in Fortnite.