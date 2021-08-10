Fortnite hosts the Gamora Cup on August 11 , allowing players to get their hands on this excellent Guardians of the Galaxy character Outfit before it debuts in the Item Shop on August 14. Want to know the regional Gamora Cup start times, rules, and leaderboard links? Then you’ve come to the right place.

What time is the Fortnite Gamora Cup?

Like the vast majority of skin-based tournaments taking place within Fortnite over the past few months, the Gamora cup takes place between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. local time in North America. So, to reiterate, the Gamora Cup runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on August 11.

The Gamora Cup runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. local time in North America. Epic Games

However, the start times differ slightly if you’re playing from a different region, so we’ve listed the full slate of regional start times in Eastern Daylight Time for those who may need it.

NA East: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern

NA West: 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Eastern

Europe: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern

Oceania: 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. Eastern

Brazil: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern

Asia: 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. Eastern

Middle East: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eastern

If the above-listed hour doesn’t mesh with your schedule, it’s worth noting that it is possible to play in other regions by changing your “server region” in the “Game” tab of the Options menu. Each Epic account can only enter the Gamora Cup in a single region, though, so make sure you select the right one. After all, playing outside your server region may increase lag, negatively impacting one’s performance in a given match. In most cases, we advise sticking with the regional start time in your area.

How does scoring work in the Gomora Cup?

Like almost all other high-profile Fortnite tournaments in the Competitive tab, this one requires all participants to be at account level 30 and have two-factor authentication enabled for both members of your Duo. Beyond these fairly loose restrictions, the format of the Gamora Cup should look familiar.

Victory Royale: 42 Points

Second: 36 Points

Third: 32 Points

Fourth: 30 Points

Fifth: 29 Points

Sixth: 28 Points

Seventh: 27 Points

Eighth: 26 Points

Ninth: 25 Points

10th: 24 Points

11th: 23 Points

12th: 22 Points

13th: 21 Points

14th: 20 Points

15th: 19 Points

16th: 18 Points

17th: 17 Points

18th: 16 Points

19th: 15 Points

20th: 14 Points

21st: 13 Points

22nd: 12 Points

23rd: 11 Points

24th: 10 Points

25th-29th: nine Points

30th-34th: six Points

35th-39th: three Points

40th-44th: two Points

45th-50th: one Point

Eliminations: One point each

Duos can play in a maximum of 10 matches to accrue points along this curve during the event time. As illustrated, competitors will need to place well and get quite a few elims to come out on top.

How to get the Fortnite Gamora skin early

The prizing for the Gamora Cup includes a bundle featuring the Gamora Outfit and Gamora’s Cloak Back Bling. In addition, duos who score at least eight points during the Cup will also get the Daughter of Thanos Spray.

Here are all the domestics you can win and buy in the Gamora Outfit bundle. Epic Games

The prize threshold for the skin bundle varies by region.

NA East: First-1,250th

NA West: First-500th

Europe: First-2,500th

Oceania: First-250th

Brazil: First-1,000th

Asia: First-250th

Middle East: First-250th

The best way to monitor your odds of victory during the Gamora Cup is to keep track of Fortnite’s in-game leaderboard. Scroll over to the Competitive tab and select the Gamora Cup tile once the action starts. In addition, there should be an option to “view leaderboard” during and after the festivities.

If that method doesn't work, competitors can also use a third-party site like Fortnite Tracker to watch the stats. Just make sure you’re looking at the right regional leaderboard to ensure you’re getting the most accurate information. Remember, even if you don’t win, Gamora will be available to purchase from the Item Shop on August 14 at 8 p.m. Eastern. That’s all you need to know about the Gamora Cup in Fortnite.