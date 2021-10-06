Fortnite is getting in the Halloween spirit with Fortnitemares 2021, but this year’s format seems to be different from the challenge-based festivities players might be used to. With a little more emphasis on Item Shop skins this time around, here’s everything we know about Fortnitemares including its start and end dates, the latest skin leaks, and what we know about the supposed Cubic Chaos Challenges.

When are the Fortnitemares 2021 start and end dates?

Fortnitemares 2021 takes over the Fortnite universe from October 5 through November 1. Epic Games

Fortnitemares is Fortnite’s yearly Halloween event, typically based around challenges, free cosmetics, and a few targeted map changes. Fortnitemares 2021 runs October 5 through November 1, but it features a slightly different setup with more emphasis on user-created content and regular Item Shop releases. Here’s a quick summary of what to expect through the rest of October.

Creative : New spooky maps will be featured within Fortnite Creative every single day during Fortnitemares. You can find these in the Fortnitemares section of the Playlist menu or in the Highlights section of the reskinned Creative Hub.

: New spooky maps will be featured within Creative every single day during Fortnitemares. You can find these in the Fortnitemares section of the Playlist menu or in the Highlights section of the reskinned Creative Hub. Item Shop skins : Over the course of four bespoke weeks, around four special Halloween skins will be released each week. There’s no pattern to when certain skins might release, with the possibility of multiple skins being offered on a single day. Fans are encouraged to keep a close eye on Fortnite social media channels so they don’t miss a single reveal.

: Over the course of four bespoke weeks, around four special Halloween skins will be released each week. There’s no pattern to when certain skins might release, with the possibility of multiple skins being offered on a single day. Fans are encouraged to keep a close eye on social media channels so they don’t miss a single reveal. Cube Challenges : Later in the month the Cubes will continue their plan for domination of the Battle Royale map. This will consist of a new weapon from the Sideways, returning Halloween items, and a returning LTM. Players can also complete challenges to earn free rewards.

: Later in the month the Cubes will continue their plan for domination of the Battle Royale map. This will consist of a new weapon from the Sideways, returning Halloween items, and a returning LTM. Players can also complete challenges to earn free rewards. Shortnitemares: There will be a festival with spooky animated shorts for fans to watch at the end of the month,

Fortnitemares 2021 skin leaks, Universal Monsters, and revealed skins

Fortnitemares 2021 places a lot more emphasis on paid skins than in previous years, so here’s a rundown of what to expect. Skins will be revealed during the following weeks.

Week 1: October 5-11

Week 2: October 12-18

Week 3: October 19-25

Week 4: October 26-November 1

Here are the skins we know so far thanks to this leak posted by FNAssist on Twitter. It appears each of the Fortnitemares 2021 skins will cost about 1,200 V-Bucks to purchase. The current details are incomplete, but we’ll do our best to fill them in as we learn more.

Here’s an early look at some of the skins expected to be released during Fortnitemares 2021. Epic Games/FNAssist @ Twitter

Week 1

Frankenstein’s Monster - released October 5

Curdle Scream Leader - released October 5

Skeletara

Rick Grimes

Week 2

Gold Skull Trooper

Universal’s Mummy

Remixed Big Mouth skin

Shadow Midas

The rest of the skins are more difficult to pin down to bespoke weeks at the moment, but here’s what we know so far.

Stitches and sewing

Goo and lightning

Bat/Spider monster

Bat skin

Cube skin

What are the Fortnitemares 2021 Challenges?

While Epic has confirmed there will indeed be challenges to complete during Fortnitemares 2021, we don’t yet know what they are or what their associated rewards will be. With a major Fornite update expected to drop sometime around October 12, it’s possible leakers may have more info to share around then. That being said, Epic has fully encrypted Fortnitemares Challenges in past years as well, making them harder for data-miners to uncover in advance. Once again, we’ll add more details as they become available.