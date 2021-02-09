2 simple ways to get The Flash skin in Fortnite

Fortnite's streak of exciting crossovers continues with The Flash from DC comics. A new costume based on The CW's superhero show is coming to the game. The previous season of Fortnite brought many Marvel Comics characters to the game, and this season has crossed over with franchises like The Predator and Star Wars. Epic Games clearly has no signs of slowing down (it has that in common with The Flash).

There will be two different ways for players to get The Flash Set of items in the coming days. In fact, one of those methods will allow you to sport this new costume early.

But first: How did gaming get you through the pandemic? We want to hear from you! Take this quick Inverse survey.

The Flash Set that players can obtain in this Fortnite crossover will contain five distinct items for players. Obviously, The Flash outfit is the headliner and the main reason people will get the bundle as well as the Speed Force Slashers Pickaxe and the Speed Force Back Bling to customize characters with.

The bundle will also net players the Quick Bite emote where players quickly eat a snack, and a Flash-themed loading screen . These are the two ways that you can get all of this, each with a different timeframe.

These are all of the items you can get through The Flash Set in Fortnite. Epic Games

2. Win The Flash Cup in your region

Epic Games is holding an in-game tournament to give players an opportunity to get this costume ahead of its wide release. The Flash Cup will happen from 6 to 9 p.m. Eastern February 10, 2021 . This tournament tasks duos groups with competing in 10 matches within that window to earn points and rank highly.

Eliminating another player or placing between and 50th and 4th will get players 1 point. Placing third will get players 2 points, placing second will get players 4 points, and winning will get players 5 points. You can see the tournament's timing and the point system in the "Compete" tab in-game.

The highest-ranking players within each region at the end of The Flash Cup will get The Flash skin and the Speed Force Back Bling shortly after its conclusion. While this early access to The Flash is only for the best players, it gives players a good reason to try duos with a friend on Wednesday.

Keep in mind that other items like the Speed Force Slashes Pickaxe, Quick Bite emote, and loading screen are limited to those who pick up the bundle. There's no way to get those items early.

1. Buy it in the Item Shop

Those who can't play Fortnite on February 10 or don't win The Flash Cup tournament will still have an opportunity to get The Flash Set. It will come to the Item Shop within Fortnite at 7 p.m. Eastern on February 13, 2021 .

While these items are all advertised as part of one bundle, players will be able to purchase each of them individually in the Item Shop as well. Epic Games has not confirmed how much The Flash Set or the costume itself will cost.