Everything we know about The Flash Season 7 after that cliffhanger

The CW renewed The Flash for Season 7 in back in January 2020, which was unsurprising considering it’s been the network’s highest-rated series for six seasons straight. It’s only been a month since the series capped off its sixth season, three episodes ahead of schedule.

Even so, The Flash has seen some behind-the-scenes changes ahead of its seventh season. With that in mind, here’s everything we know so far about Season 7, including the expected release date, cast, plot, and more.

When is the release date for The Flash Season 7?

The Flash will not premiere in October as has historically been the case. Due to the Hollywood-wide production shutdowns in March and the current health crisis, Season 7 was postponed and will premiere on The CW in January 2021.

'The Flash' Season 6 cast (mostly). The CW

Who will appear in the cast of The Flash Season 7?

All of the original cast members — Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Jesse L. Martin, Tom Cavanagh, Carlos Valdes, and Danielle Panabaker — are expected to return. Danielle Nicolet, who was upped to series regular in Season 5, is also returning for Season 7.

Recurring actors Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight have been promoted to series regulars. Victoria Park, who joined The Flash as recurring character Kamilla Hwang in Season 5, is also expected to return in Season 7. However, there’s no word yet on whether she has also been promoted to a regular cast member.

Hartley Sawyer will not be returning for The Flash Season 7. Sawyer, who played Ralph Dibny and the superhero Elongated Man, was fired from the show after a slew of racist and misogynist tweets came to light. Read the joint statement from The CW, producers Warner Bros. TV and Berlanti Productions below (via THR):

“Hartley Sawyer will not be returning for season seven of The Flash. In regards to Mr. Sawyer's posts on social media, we do not tolerate derogatory remarks that target any race, ethnicity, national origin, gender, or sexual orientation. Such remarks are antithetical to our values and policies, which strive and evolve to promote a safe, inclusive and productive environment for our workforce."

The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace also posted a message about Sawyer’s firing to Twitter, which you can read below:

Twitter

At the moment, it's unclear whether Sawyer's character will be recast or dropped from the storyline completely.

What is the plot of The Flash Season 7?

The end of Season 6 saw Team Flash trying (and failing) to stop Eva and get Iris out of the Mirrorverse, with not much forward movement with either. Eva succeeded in killing her husband and it's unclear what her other plans for Central City entail. Meanwhile, Iris was working with Kamilla to find Singh and escape.

The longer Iris was inside the mirror world, however, the worse her neural dissonance became and the unintended Season 6 finale ended with her vanishing right before Kamilla's eyes. The very next episode would have revealed where she would have gone, but now fans will have to wait a lot longer to find out.

Season 7 is expected to pick up where Season 6 left off. Here’s what Eric Wallace told EW regarding how the production shutdown will affect next season:

“It hasn't changed how we're going to wrap up the arc, because of the three episodes that are still remaining — which are now the first three episodes of season 7 — episode 620, which now becomes episode 701, 90 percent of that footage is in the can. That only leaves what we always intended as our two-part season finale of season 6 to follow in episode 702 and 703, which is wrapping up Eva's story. That's all going to be the same.”

Barry and Iris will be reunited, eventually. The CW

What’s more, Wallace refused to budge about what happened to Iris or where she might have disappeared to. That said, Wallace says not to worry because Barry and Iris will be reunited. Here’s what he told TVLine about what to expect:

“A happy ending. Because I love happy endings. Don’t worry, I know you’ve been through a lot this season, and I appreciate so much you hanging on — especially after this really tough cliffhanger. It’s bad enough to be in a pandemic, but when your favorite show stops in the middle of the storyline that you’re invested in, I understand. It happened to me as a viewer watching shows during the writers strike. But don’t worry, there will be a happy ending.”

Who doesn't love a happy ending?

Will The Flash have a new suit in Season 7? The CW

Is there a trailer for The Flash Season 7?

Not yet, since The Flash has not begun filming. Keep an eye on this page because as soon as a Season 7 trailer drops, it’ll be here.

What happened at the end of Season 6 of The Flash?

Season 6 ended on a cliffhanger that saw Iris West-Allen disappear from the Mirrorverse altogether and Eva McCulloch, the season’s big bad, wins a major battle.

However, the Season 6 finale was unintended and the Arrowverse series was three episodes shy of completing its original 22-episode order. Expect to see those three final episodes of Season 6 before the series embarks on any brand-new Season 7 storylines.

Where can I watch The Flash Season 6 online?

All six seasons of The Flash are currently available to stream on Netflix, so get to binging.