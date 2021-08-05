Fortnite’s next big skin-based tournament is here , and this one features Capcom’s iconic street fighter from the U.K., Cammy White.

Want to know how you can get your hands on the Killer Bee for free before she comes to the Item Shop on August 7? Read below for the full schedule of Cammy Cup start times, global rules, and learn how to keep track of the leaderboard as the event unfolds.

What time is the Cammy Cup in Fortnite?

Just like many of the skin-focused Fortnite cups of the past, the Cammy Cup is set to take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. local time on August 5 in North America. The start times fluctuate in other regions, though, so we’ve listed the full schedule of start times in Eastern Daylight Time.

The Cammy Cup begins at 6 p.m. Eastern in North America. Epic Games

NA East: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern

NA West: 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Eastern

Europe: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern

Oceania: 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. Eastern

Brazil: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern

Asia: 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. Eastern

Middle East: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eastern

While it is possible to play the Cammy Cup at any of the regional start times listed above by changing your server region in the options menu, note that each Epic account can only enter the tournament in a single region. It’s also worth pointing out that competing in other regions may increase your chance of lag as well, so it’s generally advised to stick to the start time closest to your physical location.

How does scoring work in the Cammy Cup?

In order to be eligible to compete in the Cammy Cup, all players must first be at account level 30 and have two-factor authentication enabled on their accounts. Beyond those initial requirements, the Cammy Cup is an ordinary Duos cup played with the following scoring system.

Victory Royale: 42 Points

Second: 36 Points

Third: 32 Points

Fourth: 30 Points

Fifth: 29 Points

Sixth: 28 Points

Seventh: 27 Points

Eighth: 26 Points

Ninth: 25 Points

10th: 24 Points

11th: 23 Points

12th: 22 Points

13th: 21 Points

14th: 20 Points

15th: 19 Points

16th: 18 Points

17th: 17 Points

18th: 16 Points

19th: 15 Points

20th: 14 Points

21st: 13 Points

22nd: 12 Points

23rd: 11 Points

24th: 10 Points

25th-29th: nine Points

30th-34th: six Points

35th-39th: three Points

40th-44th: two Points

45th-50th: one Point

Eliminations: One point each

Just place well and get lots of elims to have the best shot at getting a free Cammy skin.

How to get the Cammy skin early

When it comes to prizes, the main reward of the Cammy Cup is a bundle that includes the Cammy Outfit and her Borealis Backer Back Bling. All players who score at least eight points during the tournament can also unlock the Round 2 Loading Screen, which features an awesome picture of Cammy and Guile.

Winners of the Cammy Cup will get the Cammy Outfit, Round 2 Loading Screen and her Borealis Backer Back Bling. Epic Games

In order to win a free Cammy, participants must reach a certain threshold on their region’s leaderboard. That threshold varies based on the size of the region in which you play.

NA East: First-1,375th

NA West: First-750th

Europe: First-2,265th

Oceania: First-250th

Brazil: First-750th

Asia: First-250th

Middle East: First-250th

The best way to keep track of the leaderboard as the Cammy Cup unfolds is to scroll over to Fornite’s Competitive tab, hover over the Cammy Cup tile, and press the designated button to “view leaderboard.”

Competitors who aren’t able to use that method can also keep an eye on third-party sites like Fortnite Tracker while the event is underway. Just make sure you’re looking at the leaderboard for your region to ensure you’re getting accurate results.

Those who can’t win Cammy early will be able to purchase her skin from the Item Shop starting August 7 at 8 p.m. Eastern.