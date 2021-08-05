Fortnite’s next big skin-based tournament is here, and this one features Capcom’s iconic street fighter from the U.K., Cammy White.
Want to know how you can get your hands on the Killer Bee for free before she comes to the Item Shop on August 7? Read below for the full schedule of Cammy Cup start times, global rules, and learn how to keep track of the leaderboard as the event unfolds.
What time is the Cammy Cup in Fortnite?
Just like many of the skin-focused Fortnite cups of the past, the Cammy Cup is set to take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. local time on August 5 in North America. The start times fluctuate in other regions, though, so we’ve listed the full schedule of start times in Eastern Daylight Time.
- NA East: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern
- NA West: 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Eastern
- Europe: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern
- Oceania: 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. Eastern
- Brazil: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern
- Asia: 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. Eastern
- Middle East: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eastern
While it is possible to play the Cammy Cup at any of the regional start times listed above by changing your server region in the options menu, note that each Epic account can only enter the tournament in a single region. It’s also worth pointing out that competing in other regions may increase your chance of lag as well, so it’s generally advised to stick to the start time closest to your physical location.
How does scoring work in the Cammy Cup?
In order to be eligible to compete in the Cammy Cup, all players must first be at account level 30 and have two-factor authentication enabled on their accounts. Beyond those initial requirements, the Cammy Cup is an ordinary Duos cup played with the following scoring system.
- Victory Royale: 42 Points
- Second: 36 Points
- Third: 32 Points
- Fourth: 30 Points
- Fifth: 29 Points
- Sixth: 28 Points
- Seventh: 27 Points
- Eighth: 26 Points
- Ninth: 25 Points
- 10th: 24 Points
- 11th: 23 Points
- 12th: 22 Points
- 13th: 21 Points
- 14th: 20 Points
- 15th: 19 Points
- 16th: 18 Points
- 17th: 17 Points
- 18th: 16 Points
- 19th: 15 Points
- 20th: 14 Points
- 21st: 13 Points
- 22nd: 12 Points
- 23rd: 11 Points
- 24th: 10 Points
- 25th-29th: nine Points
- 30th-34th: six Points
- 35th-39th: three Points
- 40th-44th: two Points
- 45th-50th: one Point
- Eliminations: One point each
Just place well and get lots of elims to have the best shot at getting a free Cammy skin.
How to get the Cammy skin early
When it comes to prizes, the main reward of the Cammy Cup is a bundle that includes the Cammy Outfit and her Borealis Backer Back Bling. All players who score at least eight points during the tournament can also unlock the Round 2 Loading Screen, which features an awesome picture of Cammy and Guile.
In order to win a free Cammy, participants must reach a certain threshold on their region’s leaderboard. That threshold varies based on the size of the region in which you play.
- NA East: First-1,375th
- NA West: First-750th
- Europe: First-2,265th
- Oceania: First-250th
- Brazil: First-750th
- Asia: First-250th
- Middle East: First-250th
The best way to keep track of the leaderboard as the Cammy Cup unfolds is to scroll over to Fornite’s Competitive tab, hover over the Cammy Cup tile, and press the designated button to “view leaderboard.”
Competitors who aren’t able to use that method can also keep an eye on third-party sites like Fortnite Tracker while the event is underway. Just make sure you’re looking at the leaderboard for your region to ensure you’re getting accurate results.
Those who can’t win Cammy early will be able to purchase her skin from the Item Shop starting August 7 at 8 p.m. Eastern.