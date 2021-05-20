Where to build and destroy sandcastles for the Week 10 Fortnite Challenge

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 10 Challenges kick off Thursday morning, and two of the most obtuse tasks on the list require players to build and destroy special sandcastles. In this no-nonsense guide, we’ll reveal all the locations you can use to get the task done quickly and easily.

Where to build sandcastles in Fortnite

If you want to know where you can build sandcastles in Fortnite, there are two main locations where you can do just that. For obvious reasons, all of these locations will be on some kind of beach where there’s plenty of sand. The first is on this coast southwest of Holly Hedges.

The first location to build is found southwest of Holly Hedges. Epic Games

You can’t see the spots here because we’re publishing this guide a little early, but you’ll see three locations to build, clustered around this double chair.

You’ll see sandcastles to destroy huddled around this double chair. Epic Games

If all those sandcastle spots have been used by other players, you can also try this secondary location on the coast of Dirty Docks.

The second location to build sandcastles is on the coast near Dirty Docks. Epic Games

Once again the spots themselves aren’t visible in this screenshot, but you should see them along this coast once the challenges are officially live. Players might need to reach these locations quickly to receive full credit for the challenge, so try to keep these coastlines in mind as you exit the Battle Bus.

The spots aren’t visible here, but you’ll find them around this coastline.

Where to destroy sandcastles in Fortnite

Once you’re done with that challenge, your next step is to destroy three special sandcastles scattered around the Battle Royale island. These spots caused some confusion last week when they arrived in the game a bit ahead of schedule, but now you can actually make use of them.

The first destroy sandcastle location is found on the coastline east of Craggy Cliffs.

he first location to destroy sandcastles is east of Craggy Cliffs. Epic Games

Visible in this screenshot, you’ll see a group of sandcastles around these beach chairs. Just approach them and hit the interact button to “destroy sandcastle.”

You’ll see a cluster of sandcastles around these chairs. Epic Games

If this location fails you, there’s an alternate spot southeast of Flush Factory, near the new island that just appeared in the last major update.

Southeast of Flush Factory, you’ll find more sandcastles. Epic Games

Look for some canopies and a clothesline, and you’ll see another grouping of sandcastles that look like this. To reiterate, you may need to get here quickly in case these castles don’t respawn once they’re gone. Still, these are all the sandcastle locations we know so far.

his location doesn’t have chairs, but there’s a small canopy and a clothesline. Epic Games

Week 10 Challenges

Building and destroying sandcastles accounts for just two of the new challenges going live in Fortnite this Thursday. The rest involve dealing damage to supply drops and damaging other players while they’re in the middle of specific actions. Here’s the full list of challenges for those who’ve yet to check it out in-game.

Eliminate a player while swimming

Deal damage to players within 30 seconds of landing from the Battle Bus (150)

Pickaxe elimination

Build sandcastles (3)

Deal damage to descending Supply Drops (100)

Destroy an opponent’s structure while driving a modded vehicle

Destroy sandcastles (3)

Time airborne using Hop Floppers and Shockwave Grenades (100, 200, 300, 400, 500) [Legendary Quest]

That’s all you need to know about building and destroying sandcastles in Fortnite.