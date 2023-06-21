Now that Final Fantasy XVI is here, players have started diving into one of the best games in the series, at least in recent memory. This all-new entry has been in the works for a long time and offers a plethora of things to do, just like other mainline games in the series.

Here’s how long it’ll take you to finish Final Fantasy XVI, whether you’re a completionist or just here for the story.

How Long Is Final Fantasy XVI?

In general, you should expect to spend 35 to 40 hours if you mostly focus on completing story objectives. This will, of course, vary depending on the player’s skill level and familiarity with action RPGs. Though, Final Fantasy XVI is a fairly linear adventure, so it shouldn’t take most players more than 40 hours to complete the main story.

You can utilize the Final Fantasy XVI's many rings including Ring of Timely Evasion (which allows you to auto-dodge) to make the game considerably easier.

How Long to 100 Percent Final Fantasy XVI?

Seeing everything the game has to offer will take considerably longer. In general, it’ll take anywhere from 70 to 90 hours to do everything this game has to offer, which is on par with similar action RPGs, including Final Fantasy XV. This means finding all collectibles, completing all side quests, and finishing the main story, along with earning most of the trophies in the game.

One thing to note is that you can still complete side quests and other activities after you’ve finished the main story. This means you can mostly focus on completing the game before jumping into any side quests if you so choose.

Final Fantasy XVI New Game Plus

As expected, Final Fantasy XVI has a New Game Plus mode that becomes available after you’ve finished the main story. In this mode, referred to as Final Fantasy Mode, the level cap is raised to 100, but enemies are much harder to defeat.

Likewise, your gear and stats will carry over from the previous run and weapons can be upgraded even further. There is also a trophy for completing the game in Final Fantasy Mode, so you’ll need to play through twice if you plan on earning the Platinum.

Final Fantasy XVI is available June 22 for PlayStation 5.