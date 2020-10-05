Get the decade's best online RPG at a massive discount this week

Final Fantasy fans eagerly waiting for the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 may instead consider setting off on a new adventure inside another one of Square Enix's sprawling, mystical universes. Instead of wandering the streets of Midgar as Cloud Strife, gamers can forge their own journey in the realm of Eorzea within Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn.

And if they do so soon, it'll be at a fraction of the normal price. Because Square Enix's hit massive multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) is available half-off.

For a limited time, the PlayStation 4 "Complete Edition" of Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn is 50 percent off at the PlayStation Store. The title is normally priced at $59.99 but is now available for $29.99 until October 15 at 2:59 a.m. Eastern .

That deal includes a 30-day free subscription period that players can use to create their character and test out any of FFXIV's five unique races and 26 distinct classes. After that initial free month, users will have to pay the game's monthly $12.99 service fee to continue, but it's a deal worth taking — even if you only play for that first month.

The trailer for the latest 'FFXIV' expansion 'Shadowbringers.'

Unlike the FF7 Remake, FF14 is an MMORPG where the major endgame objectives are accomplished by teaming up with players from around the world to defeat monolithic enemies. The early-game portions of FFXIV can be completed alone, but as you level up you'll find many of the more advanced quests difficult to complete without a team backing you up.

FF14 offers countless hours of entertainment and it could take gamers more than 1,200 hours to complete all of the group quests Square Enix packed into Eorzea.

The company revealed that FF14 had hit 20 million players in July 2020, which should make finding a team — or a "Free Company" in the game's terminology — fairly simple. The community around FF14 is known to be close-knit, making it not only a place to grind items and levels but to get to know other Final Fantasy fans across the globe.

The game puts players five years after the Seventh Umbral Calamity, an apocalyptic event that destroys much of Eorzea. The realm is rebuilding from the cataclysm and players must help defend it as the fierce Garlean Empire attempts to capitalize on this moment of recovery by mounting an attack.

Squad up with other users who play different classes to create a Free Company and take on any threat Eorzea throws at you. Square Enix

FFXIV has received three subsequent expansion that have increased the game's scope and added a flurry of other endgame quests and locations that are also included in the PS Store sale.

The most recent Shadowbringers expansion pack was released in 2019 and takes place in an alternate dimension called the First that has been destroyed by a calamity that overflowed the realm with Light. Players must travel to this new realm and embark on a quest to bring back the night to this Light-scorched region.

The game is expected to thrive for years to come, so this Complete Edition is the perfect entry point that might allow for entertainment that can be measure in thousands of hours.