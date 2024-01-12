With the latest entry Dawntrail set to release in Summer 2024, Final Fantasy XIV is gearing up for a new era, with director Naoki Yoshida even saying that he sees the expansion as a “second rebirth” for the massively multiplayer online game. While fans have a bit to wait for the full expansion, the first step toward Dawntrail is set to arrive with Patch 6.55, which is being billed as Part 2 of the “Growing Light” story introduced with 6.5. Here’s everything you need to know about FFXIV’s Patch 6.55, from its release date to new content. Let’s dive right in.

When Does FFXIV Patch 6.55 Release?

Patch 6.55 is the second part of “Growing Light,” and begins the set-up for Dawntrail. Square Enix

Patch 6.55 is scheduled to release on January 16, 2024. Although Square Enix hasn’t provided the exact time yet, maintenance usually starts around 6 am ET. We’ll update this article once a firm time has been set.

It’s also important to note that the maintenance time will be a little longer than usual for this patch. Square Enix will be taking the game down for a full 24 hours. At Fan Fest in Tokyo, Yoshida explained this is necessary due to improvements being made to the Japanese data center.

Who Is Wuk Lamat In FFXIV?

Female Hrothgar will become playable in Dawntrail and 7.0, but Wuk Lamat is the first we’ll see of the new race in-game. Square Enix

The big addition of this patch is a vitally important new character that simultaneously represents a major content addition to FFXIV. At Fan Fest Tokyo, Yoshida said Wuk Lamat is the character that introduces the new narrative arc of Dawntrail, and why the Scions have to travel to the New World.

However, she’s also the very first female Hrothgar we’ll see in-game before the race is made playable with Dawntrail. Female Hrothgar characters have been a heavily requested feature from players for years, so Wuk Lamat will give us a good idea of how they’ll look and animate. The first screenshot of her also appears to have Wuk Lamat wearing a piece of headgear, which could indicate the development team is addressing another much-requested feature, with proper headgear for Hrothgar and Viera.

What’s New in FFXIV Patch 6.55?

FFXIV’s new trial was first revealed at Fan Fest 2023 in Las Vegas, and is heavily inspired by Final Fantasy IV. Square Enix

While this patch is a bit smaller than usual, it still has a helping of new content for players to wade through. The most obvious, of course, is a new set of Main Scenario Quest, which, as stated before, will introduce Wuk Lamat. These should be the final quests we see that tie up the story of Endwalker, as anything from here will lead into Dawntrail. This series of quests will also introduce a new trail called “The Gilden Araya,” which pits players against the boss Asura, inspired by Final Fantasy IV.

Patch 6.55 will continue two post-Endwalker questlines, Tataru’s Gand Endeavor, and Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventure. At the same time, it’ll provide further leveling for the Manderville Relic Weapons.

The final addition of this patch is a new set of Tribal Alliance Quests, which Shadowbringers skipped. These seem to heavily revolve around the Lopporits, but to access the new quest line players will need to have finished every quest for Endwalker’s three tribes: Arkasadora, Omicron, and Lopporits.

Final Fantasy XIV is available on PS4, PS5, and PC. An Xbox Series X|S version is currently in development.