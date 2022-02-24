5 wildest FFXIV changes in Patch 6.1 and beyond

Roadmap
Big changes are coming to Eorzea.
Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker ended the beloved MMORPG’s first 10-year story arc, but the game is far from over. Following a recent Live Letter presentation from producer Naoki Yoshida, we have a better idea than ever of what’s next for FFXIV.
First, an update to patch timing: Major patches have come every three and a half months in the past, but they’re slowing to once every four months for the health of the development team. Patch 6.1 is slated for April 2022.