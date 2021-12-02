Final Fantasy XIV ’s most extensive update since 2019’s Shadowbringers launches soon. Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker is a massive expansion that will conclude the current storyline and make gameplay tweaks to the popular MMO. While Square Enix expects the servers to be sluggish over the next few days, you still probably want to try Endwalker as soon as possible. Thankfully, you won’t have to wait long to experience this expansion.

When is the Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker release time?

Players who pre-order Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker can access the game several days earlier than others. If you are one of those people, you can start playing Endwalker at 4 a.m. Eastern on December 3, 2021. The expansion will see a wide release at an unspecified time on December 7, 2021.

Square Enix says that the release time is subject to change depending on how maintenance goes. The MMO is currently down for maintenance because of the new expansion. Players will finally be able to access it again tomorrow as the Endwalker expansion and Patch 6.0 are released.

How to get early access to Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

PC players not using Steam will get a 20 digit code from the retailer they bought Endwalker from. Meanwhile, Steam players can find their code in the CD Key submenu. Once the code is in hand, players must redeem the code through their account on Mog Station.

Meanwhile, PS4 and PS5 players will have automatically been enrolled into early access and just have to verify their service account. You can check out an official support post by Square Enix for more details on how this works.

What is the Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker file size?

Steam says that Final Fantasy XIV with the Endwalker expansion will take up 80 GB of hard drive space. That said, most players interested in Endwalker already have Final Fantasy XIV installed, so that update shouldn’t be as significant. Expect a hefty download if you are planning to jump into Final Fantasy XIV for the first time with this new update.

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.0 patch notes

On December 3, Patch 6.0 will launch alongside the early access version of Endwalker. This update officially introduces all of the expansion’s new content into the MMO. It will also include balance changes that will apply to players who don’t buy the expansion.

Some of the biggest additions are the new cities like Old Sharlayan and Radz-at-Han, new field areas like Labyrinthos, Thavnair, and Garlemald, and obviously the new main scenario quests that will conclude the story the MMO has been building towards for years.

That said, there are plenty of other reworks and updates for everything from combat to crafting to housing and more. To see what these changes entail in more detail, check out the official blog post by Square Enix.