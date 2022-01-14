Like with most MMOs, Final Fantasy XIV consistently features different holiday and seasonal events, and Square Enix has announced a surprise that brings one of those events back for the first time in years. All Saints’ Wake has been a regular event over the years, but the last one happened all the way back in 2019. With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 version of FFXIV’s All Saints’ Wake. As a tip, anyone with a fear of clowns might want to steer clear.

What is All Saints’ Wake in FFXIV?

All Saints’ Wake traditionally takes place around Halloween. Square Enix

All Saints’ Wake has traditionally been a Halloween-based event in FFXIV, so it’s a little strange that it’s dropping in January this time around. However, it likely has something to do with shifting schedules, the delay of Endwalker, and difficulties with development during Covid-19.

Surprisingly, All Saints’ Wake is actually an event that dates all the way back to the 1.0 version of FFXIV. The first version of the event arrived in 2011 with a quest called “Ware Winged Fiends.” Of course, it would return once again when FFXIV: A Realm Reborn launched in 2013. It’s returned almost every year until 2020 when it was replaced with a Halloween-themed Make It Rain event. Now players can partake in All Saints’ Wake once again, with a sufficiently spooky theme.

When are the FFXIV All Saints’ Wake start and end dates?

All Saints’ Wake will run from January 20, 3:00 a.m. Eastern to February 2, 9:59 a.m. Eastern.

How do you begin the FFXIV All Saints’ Wake event?

Players will want to speak to the Adventurer’s Guild Investigator in Old Gridania at (X:10.4, Y:8.4).

It’s important to note that before being able to play the event you’ll need to complete the quest “It’s Probably Pirates,” which is a level 15 quest initiated by talking to Banderon in Limsa Lominsa Upper Decks (X: 11.6, Y: 11.1). Once you’ve done that you can take on the first All Saints’ Wake quest called “All Clowns’ Wake,” followed by “A Feast to Remember.”

What are the FFXIV All Saints’ Wake rewards?

All fear the clown outfit Square Enix

The big reward this time around is the clown outfit. Yes, FFXIV finally added a clown outfit. There are three other items you can get your hands on as well, including Modern Aesthetics - Clowning Around, Haunted Pumpkin Set, and Pumpkin Flower Vase. You can get the rewards simply by completing the quests and activities of the events. The official post on the Lodestone also says certain items from past events may be available for purchase from the merchant, although it doesn’t specify what.