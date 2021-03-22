Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout’s biggest seasonal update yet arrives today.

March 22 marks the release of Fall Guys Season 4. If you’re already hopping into the game to see all the changes, this update isn’t ready just yet. That said, the patch notes will be out very soon. Here’s everything you need to know about the new season of Fall Guys.

When is the Fall Guys Season 4 release time?

An exact time for the update is not available, but we can guess when it’ll be available based on previous seasons. The update that brings all of these changes is already slowly rolling out for some players, a wide release may happen around 11:30 a.m. Eastern if it follows previous seasons. At the latest, it may go live in the early afternoon.

The official Fall Guys Twitter account will almost certainly let us know when the season gets a wide release, so keep an eye on that.

What are the Fall Guys Season 4 patch notes?

Mediatonic shared the patch notes for this new season on Twitter over the past couple of days. When it comes to new features, a Twitter thread revealed the following:

New Levels: Basketfall, Skyline Stumble, Short Circuit, Hoverboard Heroes, Power Trip, Big Shots, and Roll On

Basketfall, Skyline Stumble, Short Circuit, Hoverboard Heroes, Power Trip, Big Shots, and Roll On Squads Mode: “ Qualify together as a Squad of 4, with your whole Squad claiming victory if any of you win the final Round!”

Qualify together as a Squad of 4, with your whole Squad claiming victory if any of you win the final Round!” Squad Race Round Type: “ Score points for your squad by crossing the finish line- The higher your position, the more points you earn! The lowest scoring Squads get eliminated, so every Squad member’s performance matters!”

Score points for your squad by crossing the finish line- The higher your position, the more points you earn! The lowest scoring Squads get eliminated, so every Squad member’s performance matters!” Squad Survival Round Type: “ Score points for your squad by staying out of the slime! The lowest scoring teams get eliminated, so try to target other squads and throw them off their game!”

Score points for your squad by staying out of the slime! The lowest scoring teams get eliminated, so try to target other squads and throw them off their game!” Daily Challenges: “ Log in each day to receive new Challenges to earn bundles of Fame and Crown Shards!”

Log in each day to receive new Challenges to earn bundles of Fame and Crown Shards!” Crown Shard Currency: “Earn 60 Crown Shards to transform them into a shiny new crown! Collect Shards through Challenges and Squads, and check your balance in the Show Selector screen.”

Better squad features are a long-requested feature, so it’s exciting to see them finally arrive. The new Daily Challenges and Crown Shard systems should also cause players to stick around. If you’re more interested in the bug fixes that Mediatonic has confirmed, you can check out what we learned from that thread below:

Beans are sturdier. No more ragdolling when another bean breaths in your direction or brushes past you in mid-air

Fixed some ragdolling and excessive jumping issues in some rounds. For example, endless ragdolling in Hex-A-Gone after colliding with another bean

Fixed errors related to ledge-climbing in some levels like Wall Guys, such as sweat animations failing to play, and inability to climb a ledge when a flipper is present

Increased physics performance for distant players, leading to an overall smoother experience

Improved character behavior when carrying objects around

Post-elimination flow: you can now quit at any time after being eliminated, no more waiting for the next round to load

Fixed text displaying that 40 players are needed to start a game on playlists with restricted numbers (I.E Hex-a-Gone Trials)

Fixed 16/15 eliminated showing on Thin Ice

Fixed the Qualified element not reducing in value when a player is eliminated during Slime Climb

Fall Mountain will now spawn players in a single line so no one is at a disadvantage

Improved victory moment and flow at the end of episode

Reduced network traffic usage which should alleviate some of the latency-related issues

Fixed Fall Guy clipping through the yellow conveyor belt section and getting stuck on Slime Climb

Improved hoops scoring reliability and fixed cases such as scores failing to update on Ski Fall

Fixed visual post-processing issues in certain cases like spectating or rotating the camera at some angles

Fixed Fall Guy respawning twice on the platform next to the mountain peak after falling into the abyss on Freezy Peak

Fixed invisible Hex-A-Gone tiles in both spectator mode and during normal play

Fixed multiple players respawning in the same spot on Ski Fall

Fixed post-processing flickering and missing Fall Guys X-Ray outline when a player grabs a carriable object within close proximity to a wall

Fixed poor performance in the Outfits menu when browsing with many items available

Fixed flickering clouds on Perfect Match

Fixed disqualification on Door Dash after players yeet over the finish line into oblivion

Fixed camera pivoting backward after a user has respawned in Knight Fever

Fixed Checkpoint not triggering in Tundra Run if a Fall Guy is punched high enough into the air

Fixed number of players qualifying exceeding the qualification limit in all race-type Rounds

Fixed invisible mid-air collisions when a Fall Guy hit by the flippers during Knight Fever

Fixed Fall Guy with equipped costume showing as the default bean during an episode

PS4: Fixed memory issues on Base PS4 when opening the customizer with all cosmetics unlocked

PS4: improved performance and stability in the menus and on certain rounds

PC: Fixed 'Back' and 'Random' buttons not working in the Customiser menus with the mouse

Obviously, this update brings a ton of long-requested features and changes to the game, making this the most significant update for the game since its August 2020 launch. Hopefully, this post-launch support stays as thorough now that Mediatonic has the backing of Epic Games.