5 Masterful RPGs to Play if You Love Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is the latest game to set the world on fire, turning into a juggernaut that hasn’t just sold over 2 million copies but stirred up debate on RPGs and turn-based games in general. Much like Baldur’s Gate 3, Expedition 33 has proven to be a catalyst for the state of the RPG genre as a whole, and it’s easy to see why with a stunning RPG made by a brand-new studio. But Expedition 33 is also a successor to a long line of fantastic turn-based games that have defined the genre and gaming at large. If you find yourself craving even more after taking down the Paintress, we have a list of some games that are perfect after Expedition 33, and a few that even inspired it.

Lost Odyssey

Available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility. Microsoft

There’s not a single game that feels like it had more of an influence on Expedition 33 than Lost Odyssey, both in terms of gameplay and narrative theming. From the action spin on combat to the thematic tone about collective grief, Expedition 33 and Lost Odyssey are two games that are inexplicably linked.

From legendary Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, Lost Odyssey tells the story of Kaim, an immortal man who’s lived for generations and seen countless loved ones pass. In a magical world, Lost Odyssey weaves a harrowing story about love and loss, the nature of being human, and mortality. Many of these themes are illustrated through gorgeous audio stories called A Thousand Years of Dreams, chronicling Kaim’s long life. Much like Expedition 33, it’s a story that sits with you, not just because of good writing and characters — but because of the larger questions it raises in the process.

But on the gameplay front, there are some integral similarities between the two as well. Lost Odyssey’s turn-based combat implemented an action element called the ring system. When you attack, a timing ring appears, and if you hit it just right, you can significantly boost the damage you cause. Even the game’s skill system is remarkably similar to Expedition 33, letting you equip rings on characters to learn skills, which can then be permanently applied using points.

In some ways, it feels like Expedition 33 wouldn’t exist without Lost Odyssey, with the former building on a legacy set by the latter. But more than anything, there’s a fascinating, melancholic tone that permeates both games that you simply can’t find anywhere else.

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Square Enix

Dragon Quest is quite literally the grandfather of the turn-based RPG, the series that helped define the very identity of what that term even means. While there’s no shortage of good games in the franchise, Dragon Quest XI is quite simply one of the best games ever made — and a must-play for any turn-based fan.

On its face, Dragon Quest XI is a stereotypical story of good versus evil. You follow a prophesied hero called The Luminary, destined to save the land of Erdrea from a great evil. But the further you get in the game, the more it starts to subvert that innocent setup, layering in some surprisingly dar twists and turns.

But the real crux of what makes Dragon Quest XI great, and its biggest similarity to Expedition 33, is its fantastic cast of characters. From the smarmy thief Erik to the stoic martial artist Jade, DQXI centers its story on these characters and how they fit into the world. Each character has their own narrative arc that ties into the main story. On top of that, the game’s world is jam-packed with personality — every town is a joy to explore with unique NPCs, storylines, and secrets.

Of course, on top of all that, you have a robust turn-based combat system where every character has their own unique combat style and set of skills. There’s serious depth in how you can build your party.

In terms of sheer quality and breadth of experience, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more engrossing RPG.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Available on Nintendo Switch. Nintendo

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 isn’t technically a turn-based game — combat is more MMO-style with more options for interaction. But its narrative and tone are remarkably similar to Expedition 33, and leave a massive impression that you’ll be thinking about for weeks after beating the game.

Taking place in the world of Aionios, two warring nations called Keves and Agnes are locked in an unending battle, fought by soldiers that only have a ten-year life span. You might notice how much that sounds like Expedition 33’s setup. The story follows a Keves soldier named Noah and an Agnes one named Mio, who meet in battle and start a profound journey that reveals dire secrets about the world itself.

The story of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is marvelously written and packed full of weighty themes and questions on mortality, legacy, the meaning of life, and confronting trauma. This is a narrative that will grab your heart, chew it up, and spit it back out — but you’ll love it for doing just that.

There’s so much heart and personality injected into every aspect of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, with an expansive and fascinating world to explore, combat that heavily emphasizes strategy and preparation, and one of the best love stories you’ll find in gaming.

At first glance, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 may not look a lot like Expedition 33, but both games let you loose into a broken world to learn about the nature of grief — and both pull it off with near perfection.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Sega

Despite being about middle-aged gangsters, Yakuza: Like a Dragon is a JRPG in every sense — an action twist on turn-based combat, the power of friendship, and a cast of real weirdos. The Yakuza games are renowned for their bizarre mix of crime drama and off-the-wall goofiness, and Like a Dragon represents that more than any other game in the series

You follow a two-bit Yakuza named Ichiban Kasuga, just released after a ten-year prison sentence he served to help his crime family. Ichiban emerges from prison to find a world he doesn’t recognize, and the place of honor he thought he’d have in his family doesn’t exist.

Ichiban hits rock bottom, and ostensibly the main theme of Like a Dragon is about clawing your way up from the brink — how even later in life you can still find a fresh beginning. The narrative themes of Yakuza and Expedition 33 might be a bit different, but both games are heavily character-based stories with layers of complexity and emotion.

Then there’s the ingenious combat system that puts a ludicrous twist on the series’ brawler style. Ichiban sees all of his street fights as turn-based battles because he’s a massive fan of Dragon Quest, and the game hits the ground running with that premise. There’s no limit to the absurd moves you can pull off while fighting enemies that wear trash bags or hit you with a slip-and-slide. A big emphasis is put on timing attacks and position, giving battles a distinctive action feel.

If you’re a fan of Expedition 33, there are a lot of similarities to love in Like a Dragon, and it’s a story that’ll also make you cry, but in a different way.

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster

Available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Square Enix

Final Fantasy’s influence on Expedition 33 is abundantly clear to see, but Final Fantasy X feels like the defining title in that regard. Still one of the series’ most beloved games, Final Fantasy X is a grand treatise on grief and sacrifice. Its story is filled with oppressive themes, but there’s still an underlying message of hope and inspiration. In that regard, Expedition 33 feels like it draws liberal inspiration — from the way its cast feels immediately doomed, to the way they fight fate.

Final Fantasy X set the standard for big-budget RPGs when it debuted on the PS2, and it’s easy to see why. Apart from the crushing emotional story, the game’s turn-based combat is also some of the best you’ll find in all of video games.

Like Expedition 33, Final Fantasy X gives each character a highly specialized role in combat, and learning how to utilize each character properly and find their synergies is essential. But combat crucially isn’t a slog. Final Fantasy X makes sure each battle feels quick and snappy, letting you input commands quickly and build strategies on the fly. Because you can see the turn order for allies and enemies, Final Fantasy X’s combat becomes a game of trying to think three steps ahead.

Quite simply one of the most important games ever made, any turn-based fan needs to experience Final Fantasy X at least once.