Grand Theft Auto VI is among the most highly anticipated open-world games of all time, and it hasn't even been formally announced yet. But Rockstar Games could have some stiff competition whenever it does finally release the next entry in its crime sandbox series. And that'll come in the form of a new sci-fi game in development by former Rockstar Games employees.

Everywhere is a science-fiction, open-world adventure being developed by Build a Rocket Boy Games , which was started by former Rockstar Games North President Leslie Benzies. Prior to founding Build a Rocket Boy, Benzies worked at Rockstar for 15 years until he had a public falling out with the company in 2016.

'Everywhere' will be Build a Rocket Boy's debut project. Build a Rocket Boy Games

Benzies' studio has been extremely secretive about its progress on Everywhere, but in late September 2020, the company had reportedly secured $42 million in funding from an undisclosed number of deep-pocketed investors. This boost of cash will go directly towards the development of Everywhere, which means Build a Rocket Boy could offer some updates on progress for the game in the years to come.

Here's everything we know about Everywhere:

When is the Everywhere release date?

Build a Rocket Boy has not announced a release date window for its debut title. The studio has only offered cryptic teasers about its vision for the game thus far. But there's hope that gamers could get an update about by the end of 2021.

There's no word on when 'Everywhere' could be released, but the company seems to be in the process of fully staffing itself. Build a Rocket Boy

The developer's acquisition of $42 million in funding means it has enough money to begin establishing a sizable dev team to really get the ball rolling on Everywhere. Conceptualization for the game began in back in 2016 when Benzies and ex-Rockstar employees Matthew Smith and Colin Entwistle founded the studio. Now, the trio should have the tools necessary to begin putting their vision to paper.

Build a Rocket Boy has dozens of open positions it's looking to fill, suggesting it's in the phase of fully staffing itself to begin full production of Everywhere. While there's no guarantee when the company will provide gamers with an update on its project, it could deliver a teaser for the title in late 2021 or 2022 after the company has had more than a year to hire devs.

Is there an Everywhere trailer?

No, Build a Rocket Boy hasn't released any video assets for Everywhere yet. All it has offered gamers is a still image of person's eye, which isn't much to work with. But now that the studio is $42 million richer it could begin to release more visual assets as the team brings Everywhere to life.

The only 'Everywhere' visual asset Build a Rocket Boy has published. Build a Rocket Boy

What could Everywhere be about?

Build a Rocket Boy has only offered mysterious teasers about what Everywhere could be about. But what we know for sure is that it will be set in a near-future open-world, it'll have multiple narratives, and it'll feature seamless co-op multiplayer gameplay.

The description for the game heavily teases that the player will be the one in charge of deciding how they want to experience Everywhere. This could suggest that the game will be a next-generation, choose-your-own-adventure title with a huge number of narrative paths a player could go down.

Here's the description of the game in full:

In the near future, technology has brought humanity to the precipice of a world shifting change.

There are those who want to use this technology to advantage only themselves, and those who want to use it to help all humankind. Will we look to the stars? Or stare only at our feet? Will we be inspired? Or live in fear?

There’s a war between good and evil in the hearts of men and women. Everything is changing. And there’s no going back.

It’s a game. It’s a community. It’s a new world. The storm is on the horizon. And it is only the beginning of EVERYWHERE.

Everywhere vs. GTA 6: How will they be different?

Build a Rocket Boy Games seems to be taking a markedly different approach to development compared to Rockstar (which is owned by video game holding company Take-Two Interactive). Instead of being beholden to its investors, the developer will apparently look to gamers to shape its future.

'Everywhere' will be able to listen to fans' input more than Rockstar, but the indie studio won't have anywhere near the same amount of resources at the 'GTA' developer. Pinterest / JabX.net

The game's landing page touts that players are going to be an "integral" part of the game's creation. It's not yet clear what that could look like, but the studio might offer early access to interested players that want to help the company playtest the game once it's far along enough.

Rockstar is known for choosing investors' interest over that of its legion of fans, which was painfully obvious when it announced GTA 5 would be re-released on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, more than seven years after its release.

Build a Rocket Boy Games will most definitely be able to listen to its fans more than Rockstar can. But the indie studio won't have a multi-billion dollar holding company backing its ambitious projects, which is always a disadvantage at the offset of a development cycle.